M.ith more than 26 units per week, the 35,000 general practitioners who have been vaccinating their patients against the coronavirus since Tuesday cannot count on it. A total of 940,000 units are planned for the first week. So it will not be an easy decision who needs them most urgently – is it the very old people over eighty years old who have a vaccination invitation but did not want to expose themselves to the risk of infection on the way to a vaccination center? Is it the working, overweight diabetic who cannot retire to the home office? In general, the specified sequence of vaccinations applies, but the practices certainly have some leeway to make decisions.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

From April 26th, according to the announcement of the Federal Ministry of Health, there will be a significant surge in vaccination doses, then the practices can expect more than three million units per week, which would be more than for the vaccination centers. In the first two weeks of April only the vaccine from Biontech should be used, which is particularly difficult to use because it cannot be stored for long at refrigerator temperatures or at low freezing temperatures and has to be injected very slowly. In the week of April 19, the Astra-Zeneca vaccine will also go to practices, followed by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which – unlike the other vaccines – only requires one injection.

Initiative necessary

In the private medical practices, too, the preparations for the vaccination had long since started, an enormous amount of bureaucracy had been incurred and appointments had been made. But last Thursday they were really offended and excluded from vaccination in practices – although it was assured at the beginning of the week that private doctors should be part of the vaccination strategy. The private medical practices had already ordered vaccine and made a list of patients with vaccination priority. “We are literally bureaucratising ourselves to death,” says a private doctor, referring to the exclusion of private doctors.

In the general decree of the Federal Ministry of Health of March 31st, the pharmacies are instructed to “dispense vaccines against Covid-19 exclusively to the medical practices participating in the contract medical care”. The Federal Ministry of Health justifies the limitation of the vaccine allocation with the limited delivery quantities. It does not answer the question of whether a private patient can receive a vaccination in medical practices. The Federal Association of Private Doctors sees not only doctors but also private patients at a massive disadvantage – and not for the first time. In Berlin, for example, private patients with previous illnesses were simply forgotten; they now have to find a so-called vaccination code, without which it is not possible to book a vaccination appointment, and produce a corresponding certificate.

The Federal Association of Private Doctors had already criticized the distribution of protective material during the first wave for not giving enough consideration to private doctors. Therefore, only those who had taken care of protective clothing on their own initiative were well equipped. The private medical association described the unequal treatment of statutory and private doctors as “a completely incomprehensible and equally nonsensical measure”. The doctors concerned are dissatisfied with the vague announcement by the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) that private doctors could at some point also be involved if more vaccine is available.