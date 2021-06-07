About 7,000 people between 40 and 49 years old passed this weekend by the Enrique Roca stadium, in Murcia, to receive the first dose of the vaccine, according to Health figures. This new phase of the campaign has started without large queues or crowds, something that the self-appointment system has helped, by allowing you to select a time.

Vaccination of the population aged 40 to 49 continues today in Murcia (9 am to 8 pm, with doses of Janssen); in Abarán (8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Pfizer), and in Puerto Lumbreras (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with Janssen).

This new phase extends tomorrow to Cartagena (from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the La Rambla shopping center) and on Wednesday to Santomera, among other locations. The self-citation system is already implemented in 29 municipalities.

Health yesterday notified twelve new positives corresponding to Saturday, and no deaths



The campaign is expected to pick up speed this month thanks to the increase in available vials. Last week, more than 148,000 doses arrived in the Region, and between now and Wednesday another shipment of more than 80,000 units is due to be received from Pfizer. All this brings the Region closer and closer, like the rest of Spain, to the target of 70% of the immunized population. As of Friday, 531,647 people (35.2% of the regional population) had already received at least the first dose, and 291,603 (19.3%) had completed the schedule, with the two punctures. 86.2% of Murcians aged 50 and over have received the first inoculation, and 45% have the complete regimen.

By age group, 100% of those over 80 have received both doses, while in the 70 to 79 group the percentage is 89.7%. Among those over 60, immunization completes more slowly because the majority inoculated vaccine is AstraZeneca, with the second dose at 12 weeks.

There are 87.7% of 60-year-olds protected with at least one first puncture, and 24.5% have already received both. Meanwhile, in the range of 50 to 59 progress is made especially fast. The coverage of the first dose is 74.1%.

Regarding the evolution of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health notified yesterday a dozen new positives corresponding to Saturday, and no deaths from Covid.