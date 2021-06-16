ofAnna-Maureen Bremer shut down

The US authorities have found defects in a production facility of the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Millions of vaccine doses are no longer allowed to be used. Germany is now hit hard.

The incidences are falling – the hope of a return to normalcy is increasing in Germany. The progress of the vaccination campaign is crucial. Almost 22 million people (over 26 percent) in Germany are already fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. More than 60 million vaccine doses have already been administered in this country. Herd immunity is a major goal. But now failure could mean a major setback. How echo24.de* reports the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson reports massive failures.

Vaccination against the coronavirus – Germany’s vaccination campaign in danger?

The vaccine from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson has a decisive advantage in the fight against the coronavirus: Only one injection is necessary to be fully vaccinated. So it’s clear that Germany is also waiting for the vaccination doses to be delivered. Now report that Editorial network Germany (RND): “According to the US FDA,” several loads “of the corona vaccine have been destroyed by Johnson & Johnson due to possible contamination.”

Multiple loads? According to various US media, there is talk of around 60 million vaccine doses. This also has an impact on Europe. For Germany it means a calculation with dramatically fewer doses. According to the report, the cargo had to be destroyed because the FDA discovered several deficiencies during an inspection of the production facility. Several loads showed the risk of being contaminated and could therefore no longer be used. Last week, the authorities announced that further vaccine doses were still being investigated.

Coronavirus: Extreme failure in the delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

No return to normal without herd immunity. Most of them should have already noticed. However, the desire to finally achieve this in autumn through more and more vaccinations now seems to be a long way off. Virologist Hendrik Streeck does not expect herd immunity to the corona virus to develop in Germany by autumn*. “I am sceptical. We are not dealing with vaccines that completely protect against infection, ”Streeck told the German press agency.

While some because of vaccinations and falling Incidence figures in Bande-Württemberg* become more confident again, stands Heilbronn again in incidence shock*. The Käthchenstadt has the fourth worst value in the Federal Republic.

Presumably, further production at the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is now also stalling. The RND namely writes: “The factory has not yet been released again, it said on Friday by the FDA.” According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the failure is hitting the German vaccination campaign hard: It is now planned to reduce the number of doses by 6.5 million by the end of the month. According to a ministry spokeswoman, this amount should then be delivered as soon as possible in July.

Johnson & Johnson delivers much less vaccine to Germany than planned

10.1 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson had been promised to the German authorities by the end of the second quarter. Nothing will come of it now. As with all vaccines, the Side effects of Johnson & Johnson* debated. Although Denmark had removed the vaccine from its vaccination campaign, the manufacturer has so far managed to maintain a largely good image.

Johnson & Johnson vaccination doses are planned for vaccinations carried out by company doctors. Here, too, the decisive advantage is the one-time injection, because it also keeps the administrative effort in the company smaller. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Gregor Fischer / dpa