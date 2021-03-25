There is a sequence of vaccinations against the coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg: This provides for the old and sick to be protected against the virus first. However, a mayor did not stick to it.

Steinen – The vaccination sequence, which applies in Germany, is violated again and again. Actually, the old and the sick should be vaccinated first. However, teachers and police officers have been vaccinated in recent months, even though they are not yet authorized to do so. The mayor from Steinen also had himself vaccinated against the corona virus and thus violated the requirements. As BW24 * reports, the mayor regrets the early corona vaccination: “It was a mistake”.

*BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.