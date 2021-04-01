Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

And while my Kenyan neighbors bathe and splash in a pool of bluish water – a reminder of when the world was still light – out, in the world out there, away from brick and tile dwellings, away from increasingly bare-bones green areas of a city once populated by nature, the world we thought we knew is vanishing; castled in a fortress of fear and harshness.

More information

Kenya is expected to vaccinate about 16 million people – equivalent to 33% of its population – by mid-2023. Sixteen million people in a two-year period that today seems like an abyss. What will happen until then – in terms of variants, mutations, thousands of lives lost – no one can, knows or wants to predict.

A few days ago the Serum Institute of India decided to drastically reduce its export of vaccines due to an exponential increase in infections within its borders, with more than 50,000 daily cases. And although it has every right to do so – it has exported more than 60 million doses to some 75 countries, from Djibouti to Nepal to the United Kingdom – this movement implies that those who live in the wrongly named second-rate countries, in those nebulous areas that we cross out as impoverished while we plunder their resources, they will not receive their vaccines on time either.

Covax, the body designed to ensure a more equitable distribution in low- and middle-income countries, estimates that this halt in exports will cause a delay of at least 100 million doses of AstraZeneca between March and April. One hundred million lifeguards in nations where, after a symbolic or non-existent start of the campaign, frontline workers continue to die of covid, the elderly have not been inoculated, no one sees a vaccination plan on the horizon beyond the clouds of a third wave more contagious and deadly than a year ago.

“There is absolutely no need, none at all, for humanity to start a vaccine war,” warned John Nkengasong, Cameroonian virologist and director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC ). “We will all be losers [si eso sucede]”, Nkengasong predicted, despite being aware that – as history shows – there are always winners and there are always losers.

It has already happened with the AIDS epidemic. Only from 2003 was the production of generic antiretroviral drugs allowed, which meant that until that date hundreds of thousands of Kenyans in skeletal bodies died due to not being able to access an affordable drug. Effective treatments had been available to the world since 1995, but for years they deliberately kept their cost at more than $ 10,000 per year.

A hundred countries – led by India and South Africa – have repeatedly asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to remove intellectual property rights on anticovid vaccines. However, the bulk of EU countries and the US, Brazil or Australia, among others, oppose it.

Since October 2020, a hundred countries – led by India and South Africa – have repeatedly requested the World Trade Organization (WTO) not to fall into the same error and eliminate intellectual property rights on vaccines against SARS- CoV-2. The goal: to license production to other pharmaceutical companies, accelerate their global distribution, save – at all costs – tens of thousands of lives. However, the bulk of countries in the European Union, the United States, Brazil or Australia, among others, oppose it.

“There is an economic imperative that makes us all in this,” said British doctor Anthony Costello a few days ago, anticipating that after Brexit his island country will have to trade more with Africa. An economic imperative, “he said,” that is not ethical, moral, or human. Because what remains ethical in the West after the war in Syria, Yemen, an unrecognizable Libya? What remains of human when we accept that the Mediterranean Sea vomits dead?

Paradoxically, pharmaceutical companies like Moderna, founded just over a decade ago, expect to raise $ 18.4 billion in 2021 with the sale of its vaccine. More than 15,500 million euros. An unprecedented benefit resulting from a product that does not hesitate to sell the two doses for more than 30 dollars, making it unaffordable for countries with few resources that have had to opt for the AstraZeneca: simpler refrigeration and at a “non-profit-making” price. ”Until the end of this outbreak is declared. The end of the pandemic? Where?

The countries that are now vaccinating young and healthy people with a low risk of becoming ill are doing so at the cost of the lives of health workers, the elderly and risk groups from other countries, the director general of the World Health Organization denounced last Monday.

The United States accumulates for itself tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca even though its use has not yet been authorized within its borders. Only once it has enough injections to immunize its entire adult population – a milestone scheduled for May 1, as announced by President Joe Biden – will it consider donating a surplus of at least 600 million doses to strategic partners or through Covax .

Around the same time – with North America already immunized – dozens and dozens of countries in the global south will continue to wait for their fate to change, which could happen at the end of the year on the African continent with the arrival of 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and another 180 million doses before the end of 2022, according to an agreement signed with the African Union.

“The countries that are now vaccinating young and healthy people with a low risk of becoming ill are doing so at the cost of the lives of health workers, the elderly and risk groups from other countries,” denounced on March 22 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of the World Health Organization (WHO). “The uneven distribution of vaccines is not only a moral aberration, but also economically and epidemiologically counterproductive,” added the Ethiopian.

Without a doubt, and we see it every day, the covid-19 virus mutates, evolves, while it continues to kill (us). So if we don’t make an effort to eradicate it as soon as possible – in a confined Nairobi, but also in Manaus, Bergamo or Lahore – it will come back to look for us. A single contagion and a handful of contacts, as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) perhaps knows better than anyone in its fight against Ebola, are enough to unleash a new epidemic. And neither our atavistic selfishness, nor the closing of borders, nor outdated antibodies will be able to save us.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.