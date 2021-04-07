The president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, said on Wednesday that the planned vaccination schedule, which aims to have 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of August, “makes a tourist season possible and fully compatible. “

“It was not about saving Easter, but about being in the right position when we open for a summer season, and key to that is a high level of vaccinations,” she said. All this, she added, combined with other issues to be agreed over the coming months, such as health certificates, which will enable the authorities to control who has been vaccinated and their level of protection against the virus, will prove crucial.

But, Armengol confirmed that the Balearic Islands “will have a tourist season”, Not only during the summer months, but an extended season.

“We are also going to think about the autumn and winter, ”She added.