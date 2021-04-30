While people under 60 are vaccinated in a special campaign in large cities like Frankfurt, there is still a backlog in rural areas. Hessen now wants to accelerate prioritization groups one and two.

A.In the vaccination record on one day in the past week with more than a million immunizations, the Eltville vaccination center had no particular share. On the contrary. “Once again, we only had around 400 to 500 vaccine doses a day,” said District Administrator Frank Kilian (non-party) on the occasion of a visit by Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU).

Up to 2000 vaccinees a day would be possible, but there is a lack of vaccine. While in Frankfurt special vaccination campaigns for people under the age of 60 are already being vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca and even commuters who live outside the Main metropolis, Eltville is still busy with priority groups one and two. Beuth justifies this imbalance with the demographic differences between rural areas with many senior citizens and large cities with a rather younger average population.

Nevertheless, the allocation of vaccination doses for Hesse among the 28 vaccination centers according to the population key is the fairest way, said Beuth. But because he also sees the vaccination progress at different speeds, Beuth announced that the state government was considering a “demographic bridge”: There should be additional doses for those vaccination centers whose citizens in the respective catchment area have an above-average average age. That should soften the differences a little, said Beuth: “But unfortunately it is not totally fair”.