The Corona summit will be held on Monday by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister. Relaxation for vaccinated and convalescents is planned.

Berlin – They are not only considered immune, but also less contagious: People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have recovered from Covid-19 disease. And these people should also be freed from some of the fundamental rights restrictions in a timely manner.

That was already in the discussion again and again – FDP parliamentary group vice Stephan Thomae saw weeks ago in an interview with Merkur.de * a “purely legal” question in relief for vaccinated people. At the vaccination summit between the Prime Ministers and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Monday, April 26, the specific implementation will now be discussed.

“If it is scientifically sufficiently proven” that certain groups of people are not (no longer) contagious or that there is a low residual risk of further transmission, then many protective measures are no longer necessary and appropriate, according to a key issues paper agreed within the government, which the dpa had received in advance . It serves as preparation for Merkel’s vaccination summit.

Corona vaccination summit: Merkel plans privileges for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered

But anyone who hopes for a complete exemption of vaccinated persons from the corona measures is mistaken: For example, with regard to entry regulations and access to retail, only the exceptions should be granted that also for those who tested negatively in rural districts and urban districts for a seven-day period -Incidence above 100 apply.

However, there should be no relief when entering from so-called virus variant areas. The obligation to wear a mouth and nose cover or the distance requirement also continue to apply even to those who have been vaccinated, who have recovered and who have been tested. According to the federal government, there is no entitlement to the opening of museums or swimming pools from the exceptions to be made for vaccinated and convalescent people.

Merkel’s vaccination summit: Legal expert calls for quick, legally secure regulation of privileges

As of Saturday morning (April 24), around seven percent of the population in Germany were fully vaccinated. That was around 5.86 million people. Almost 19 million people or 22.8 percent of the population have received a first vaccination, announced the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Almost 2.9 million people have recovered from Covid 19 disease, according to the RKI.

It will take some time before vaccinated and convalescent people can again have specific rights. It has not yet been determined when a draft for a corresponding ordinance will be adopted by the cabinet.

SPD legal expert Johannes Fechner quickly asked the federal government for a proposal for legally secure regulations. “In regions with a low incidence of infection, we can already open individual areas of public life for vaccinated and negative people if strict protective measures such as distance requirements and mask requirements are observed,” he told the editorial network Germany on Saturday.

Before Merkel’s corona vaccination summit: Söder is calling for the vaccination prioritization to be lifted from May

A topic of the vaccination summit could also be the prioritization of vaccinations. CSU boss Markus Söder spoke out on Sunday in favor of lifting the vaccination prioritization earlier than previously thought. Young people aged 16 and over should also be included in the vaccination plans, he urged the Bavarian Prime Minister.

The head of the Education and Science Union (GEW), Marlis Tepe, called in the newspapers of the Funke media group to include all teachers in the second prioritization group. Before the vaccination summit, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig demanded reliability of the delivery quantities and information about the federal talks about the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which is not yet approved in the EU.

Schwesig also wants to advertise at the meeting that the Bundeswehr should help with mobile vaccination teams as soon as more vaccine is available. “This is a good way to develop the rural regions even better,” said the SPD politician to the editorial network Germany.

On the other hand, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz called for a way out of the lockdown. He wanted a “road map back to normal life”. (nai / dpa)