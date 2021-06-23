During the day, a record number of Muscovites signed up for vaccination – 60 thousand people. This figure is ten times the minimum. This was stated by the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin during an examination of a new clinic in the Koptevo area, reports TASS…

“Unfortunately, the situation is difficult, today we are practically at the peak of the incidence rate compared even with the previous period. But what pleases us – after all, we have become more active and vaccinated, ”- said the mayor.

According to him, not so long ago in Moscow about six thousand people signed up for vaccinations a day.

Earlier, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, ordered 60 percent of those working in the capital to be vaccinated against coronavirus. According to the decree, workers in trade and services need to be vaccinated. These include employees of beauty salons, catering, education and transport, as well as organizers of leisure and entertainment events.

The authorities of the capital also announced a revaccination against the coronavirus – it will begin in a few days. According to the head of the Moscow health department, Alexei Khripun, the level of antibodies will not matter.