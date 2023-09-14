The National Vaccination Program has been protecting children against infectious diseases such as polio, measles, mumps and diphtheria for more than fifty years. Now that these diseases have been successfully reduced, they have also become great unknowns. For example, the vaccination rate in Amsterdam fell for the third year in a row and it previously appeared that the vaccination rate will also fall nationally in 2022. What exactly are our children being vaccinated against, and why?

