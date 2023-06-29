A growing group of Dutch children have not received the standard vaccinations against infectious diseases. For the first time in decades, the vaccination rate of the youngest age group was slightly below 90 percent last year, reports the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The institute is concerned about this trend. State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health) also calls the decrease ‘really worrying’.

“A high vaccination rate is important to continue to protect people against serious diseases and to prevent outbreaks of these diseases,” emphasizes RIVM.

There is now a decline for the second year in a row. Manager of the National Immunization Program (RVP) Jeanne-Marie Hament hopes that this trend can be reversed. Otherwise, according to her, there is a threat of ‘health inequality’ between people who have and have not been vaccinated.

The RIVM thinks that the decrease may be related to the corona pandemic and the mistrust that some people then developed against vaccines or the government in general. Van Ooijen also points to the ‘disinformation’ that circulated in the corona years. See also Trinidad Arroyo, the woman who voted 17 years before the others

Hament says it is important to talk to people about doubts, so that they can be addressed. “We need to learn to listen to each other better,” she says. The State Secretary also wants to ‘understand better how we can better approach groups that are not participating at the moment’.

Diseases can return

Within the NIP, children receive injections from their infancy that protect against mumps, measles, rubella (MMR), diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus and polio (DPTP) and pneumococcal disease, among other things. A high vaccination rate is very important for a highly contagious disease such as measles, the RIVM explains. In previous generations it was always well above 90 percent. This means that the protection is ‘generally still very good’, says Hament.

However, if vaccinations are reduced for years, diseases can resurface. “It is not that far yet,” says Van Ooijen. “But of course we have to do everything we can to prevent it from happening.” See also US criticizes Lula's words about Venezuela: "These issues are not relative"

RIVM has therefore started a research program into questions such as: how can you best inform people about vaccinations and how can you make them as accessible as possible? The State Secretary is also thinking of catching up, better communication and research into the motives of groups that are now dropping out.

It is already clear that the Netherlands is not the only country, says Van Ooijen: ,,The Dutch situation is not unique. In the rest of Europe, confidence in vaccines is also declining.”

The figures show percentages per vaccine for children born in 2020 between 87.3 and 90 percent. It should be noted that some people nowadays refuse to register vaccinations. This may lead to some underreporting.