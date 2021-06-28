In the Hamburg vaccination center, the prioritization is now canceled. All Hamburg residents of legal age can apply for a corona vaccination there.

Hamburg – Although the vaccination priority had already fallen on June 7th in many federal states, the Hanseatic City of Hamburg stuck to the order of the corona vaccinations in the central vaccination center for a long time, even after the vaccination priority had expired. Anyone could only be vaccinated in general practices and company doctors.

But that is about to change. From Monday, June 28th, all Hamburgers who want to be vaccinated can register get vaccinated in the vaccination center in the exhibition halls. According to the health authorities, more than 10,000 appointments should be bookable there – with one exception. Because vaccination is only given to those who are recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission and who are of legal age. Children and young people are therefore excluded for the time being. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.