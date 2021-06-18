The growth of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil is reflected in the progressive declines in deaths in the elderly by the new coronavirus in Brazil, according to new data released on Thursday (17) in a study carried out by the Center for Epidemiological Research of the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) in partnership with Harvard University and the Ministry of Health.

Researchers estimate that the advance of immunization is responsible for the prevention of more than 40 thousand deaths of the elderly in an interval of 13 weeks in Brazil for people over 70 years old.

+ Covid-19: WHO suggests ‘robust studies’ on ivermectin and other drugs

+ Italy hopes ‘covid passport’ to accelerate tourism

According to the study’s calculations, if the number of deaths among the elderly had followed the same trend observed for younger Brazilians, 70,015 deaths of people aged 80 years or more would be expected against 37,401 registered in the period.

Among people aged 70 to 79, the expected death rate would be 20,238 against 13,838 registered. Adding the estimates for both age groups, the deaths of 43,082 elderly people in the country were avoided.

“We found evidence that, although the spread of the P.1 variant has led to an increase in deaths from Covid-19 at all ages, the proportion of deaths among the elderly began to fall rapidly from the second half of February 2021 onwards. Until then, this proportion had remained stable at around 25% to 30% since the beginning of the epidemic, but is now below 13%. Furthermore, our analyzes of deaths from other causes show that the proportional decline among the elderly is specific for deaths from Covid-19”, comments the epidemiologist and study leader, Cesar Victora, from the Federal University of Pelotas, in a press release.

