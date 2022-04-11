Sinaloa.- During this holy Week They can also take advantage and get vaccinated since the corresponding units in Sinaloa they will have their vaccination center active.

In the different clinics of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will be immunizing every day except for Holy Thursday and Friday. The IMSS enabled vaccination points in family medicine units number 35, 55, 46 and in regional hospital number 1 in Culiacán from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For his part, the secretary of health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda reported that the secretary of health will have guards during Holy Week where they will be on the lookout to attend to any mishap that may arise during the holidays.

He reiterated the call for the importance of continuing to take care of oneself, especially the use of face masks in closed places as well as avoiding crowds.

“We are going to be vaccinating Monday and Tuesday, we are going to be vaccinating in the different clinics just as Social Security is going to do, as ISSSTE itself is going to do.”