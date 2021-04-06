S.o As far as the colleagues at the VW plant in Zwickau, Saxony, where a model project for vaccination is currently running in companies, Annegret Schumacher and her clients would also like to be. “Actually, I don’t want to organize any more rapid tests now, I just want to vaccinate,” says the company doctor and head of occupational medicine at Medical Airport Service GmbH, based in Mörfelden-Walldorf. The subsidiary of the airport operator Fraport is a service provider for occupational medicine, looks after 800 companies and municipalities nationwide in addition to the companies at the airport and also provides the company medical service for around 120,000 employees in the state of Hesse.

Almost everyone has sought a conversation with Schumacher in the past few weeks. After the state has been slow to contain the corona pandemic with vaccinations, companies are looking for ways on their own to get out of the crisis faster. Schumacher reports that the first vaccination concepts for workforces were developed when there was no drug at all. In the meantime, however, politicians have also recognized the effectiveness of the company physicians, and they should become part of the vaccination campaign. There are 12,000 company doctors in Germany and up to 45 million people can be reached through the world of work, their representatives have calculated.

Prick every minute

Involving the company doctors in the campaign after the resident colleagues is the right way to quickly spread the vaccines, says Schumacher. With good planning, companies could “poke every minute”. The expert estimates seven or a maximum of eight minutes of the doctor’s time per vaccinated person. In June, she estimates, things will really get going.

Until then, the finished concepts have to stay in the drawer, and the occupational physicians are again increasingly concerned with the subject of testing. It is still in the room that companies are generally obliged to check their employees once, maybe even twice a week with quick tests for infections with the coronavirus. Schumacher and her team of 65 doctors are now often asked how this should work in practice. In order to keep the effort within limits, Schumacher would prefer self-tests. But how sure can you be that people will actually take the test before driving to the shift or to the office? Either way, an expansion of the test strategy is an enormous cost factor that employers have to cope with according to the current status. This is one of the reasons why business is vehemently resisting the general obligation. The unions are more in favor. The doctor Schumacher wants differentiation. “Frequent tests make sense wherever people need to come together.” However, where this can be avoided, close-knit series of tests are not necessary.

Ideally, they would only be a kind of transitional technology anyway, until vaccination puts an end to the corona spook. If the company doctor can work with assistants, a workforce with several hundred people can be vaccinated quickly, says Schumacher. The helpers would have to take care of the preparation of the vaccination doses, information sheets and other paperwork – and set the syringes. “The main task of the doctor would be to check the ability of each individual to be vaccinated.” This would also ensure that the doctor would be on hand in the event of medical emergencies without the vaccination completely stalling. “Of course, the doctors in the companies have many other tasks, some of which would have to be left idle. But vaccination has absolute priority for customers. “

Give employees the choice

In larger companies, company doctors have a team by their side anyway. According to Schumacher, the others are currently getting creative: “They offer us their own staff for support, employees with first-aid training or employees from the security service who have additional qualifications.”

Despite all the euphoria and hope, most companies want to give their employees the choice. Fraport, Deutsche Börse, Deutsche Post / DHL Group and the pharmaceutical companies Merck and Sanofi reported that they are looking at vaccination offers, but that they should be voluntary.

According to Schumacher, the bottleneck that could slow the pace in companies is currently the so-called vaccination rate monitoring. Every can that is dispensed must be reported to the Robert Koch Institute, in principle exactly when it is injected. Schumacher believes the process would be quicker if the registration could be delayed en bloc. “However, it should be remembered that no official certificate can be issued without this registration.” In order to solve this problem, Schumacher is currently in consultations with ministries and authorities.

The occupational physician believes that the fact that people listen carefully to her there is a gain from the pandemic, which otherwise only brought her and her colleagues a lot of work. “The work of the company doctor has been upgraded.”