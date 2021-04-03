Vaccination in Spain finally seems to pick up cruising speed. From Wednesday to Saturday the autonomous communities have injected more than 500,000 doses, at a rate of 170,000 daily, and in the middle of Holy Week, with what this supposes of added difficulty. The goal of getting 70% of the population immunized during the summer remains difficult, but the arrival of more vaccines is changing a horizon that seemed dark just a few weeks ago.

Spain has just broken its vaccination record in one day. It was on Wednesday, when 306,995 doses were injected throughout the country. The pace fell on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but it did not sink: the distribution, 48 hours ago, of more than a million doses of AstraZeneca caused queues of people named all over the country. Specifically, the autonomous communities have administered 513,438 doses in the last three days.

According to the latest vaccination report, published this Saturday, 5,707,450 Spaniards, 14.2% of the 40,129,822 who have to be immunized, have received the first dose, and 2,841,148, 7.1%, have already received the full regimen. But another piece of information is what shows the haste with which immunization is now being addressed. On Wednesday, the ministries had injected 82.9% of the doses received. Yesterday Saturday, this figure had grown to 88.2%, and that they had new and important remittances.

Criticism for the slowness of the vaccination campaign appears to have spurred the government. So that the injection of any of the last doses arrived in Spain would not be delayed, The Army collaborated in logistics and transported in its planes, at dawn from Thursday to Friday, vaccines to the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. In total, this week 2.4 million vaccines have arrived in Spain and the next week a similar or greater quantity could arrive: 1.2 million doses will be received from Pfizer on Monday.

The first failure to meet immunization goals, not reaching 80% of immunized people over 80 years of age at the beginning of April, generated criticism about the way in which the Ministry of Health has managed the vaccination campaign, beyond the fact that the number of doses received has not been that announced by the European Union.

Precisely, the most important increase has now been registered in the oldest group. If on Wednesday only 70.8% of those over 80 years of age had received the first dose and the full regimen, only 40.2%, this Saturday they were 77.2% and 44%, respectively. The figures have also improved among those between 60 and 69 years old, who have gone, with the first dose, from 9.2% to 11.3% in three days, an increase that is explained by AstraZeneca.

In addition, there is a change in attitude in many communities, which until now had preferred to keep vaccines in the freezer due to the threat that insufficient doses would not arrive due to production problems. The slogan, at the moment, is the opposite: put all the doses that are, and for this, large vaccine fields are being set up throughout the country. The last of them, the WiZink Center in Madrid, where the population aged 60 to 65 will be immunized.

Three weeks ago, the controversy over AstraZeneca cast doubt on the vaccination campaign. Now, the situation may be at a tipping point. “Reaching 70% during the summer is in our power”Minister Carolina Darias said Thursday.