The debate on the creation of a document to identify people vaccinated against the coronavirus has intensified in USA. Companies and state governments are studying ways to do it, while Republicans try to use this issue to attack President Joe Biden.

In the last hours, the head of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus of Congress, the legislator Andy Biggs, introduced a bill that would prohibit federal agencies from issuing any type of documentation that shows that a person was vaccinated or not .

In statements to the EFE agency this Friday, Biggs considered that these accreditations will only serve to impose the “Big Brother” surveillance system in American society.

The bill, backed by 18 other ultra-conservative lawmakers close to former President Donald Trump, has no chance of being passed by the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives, but it shows how far the US is willing to go. Republicans.

Faced with this, the Biden government has made it clear that you do not intend to get involved or support any effort to create a credential that is mandatory at the federal level, although it has left the door open for the private sector to develop its own systems.

The Florida governor banned vaccination passports in the state. Photo: EFE

The intention of entrepreneurs and merchants

The idea of ​​the private sector is to create a universal credential that can use airlines, restaurants or stadiums to allow entry to Americans who have already been vaccinated, in an attempt to increase the sense of tranquility and return to pre-pandemic economic activity.

Those credentials would be similar to boarding passes for airplanes, which can be displayed with an app on the phone or printed out in a pdf document.

They are popularly known as “immunization passports”, but its use would only be within the US, not abroad.

Behind that proposal is a coalition called the “Initiative for Vaccination Credentials” which is made up of 225 public and private organizations, including Cínica Mayo and the tech giants IBM and Microsoft.

IBM, for example, has already helped New York State create its own digital credential dubbed “Excelsior Pass” and that some New Yorkers they started using last week to get into Madison Square Garden.

Other members of that coalition is The Commons Project, a non-profit organization specialized in technology and that has developed the “CommonPass” application that travelers on some JetBlue, United and Lufthansa routes are already using to show that they have given negative in a covid-19 test.

An application that identifies vaccinated people and allows them to enter certain places already works in New York. Photo: AFP

Aerolineas por América, the business association of the sector in the United States, does not want the government to force passengers to get vaccinated to get on a plane, but it is in favor of creating a credential that increases the feeling of security for travelers.

The 17 options in dance

One of the biggest challenges, however, is choosing the best system among the 17 currently being developed by companies and non-governmental organizations.

One of them is the technology EagleForce, which last year launched an application called “myVAx” that allows users to document all their vaccines, including anticovid, and which is already available in the US, as well as in other countries around the world. American and African continents, its executive director, Stanley Campbell, explained to EFE.

Campbell, originally from Florida, was in talks with the Florida government to implement it; But last week the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, signed an executive order that prohibits companies from asking their clients for this type of credential.

Another of the GOP’s star governors, Greg Abbott of Texas, approved a similar measure this week and is being evaluated by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

At the international level, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not recommended the use of these credentials because it is not yet known to what extent vaccines reduce the transmission of the disease.

Source: EFE

CB