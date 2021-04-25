ofThomas Eldersch shut down

Pictures of the vaccination pass after the corona vaccination do not belong on the Internet. The Federal Ministry of Health has issued an urgent warning against this. Experts see it the same way.

Munich – According to the Robert Koch Institute *, almost 19 million people have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus * at least once (as of April 23). Many of the vaccinated are happy that they may soon be able to enjoy more freedom with the prick. In order to share your friends with your fellow human beings, post a few photos of your vaccination certificate on social networks. However, this invites fraudsters to mess around with the data shown.

Corona vaccination: Ministry of Health warns of pictures of the vaccination pass on the Internet

For this reason, the Federal Ministry of Health published a warning on Twitter last week. It strongly advises against sharing “sensitive personal health information”. “Criminals can misuse the data visible on it, such as the batch number, the practice stamp or the doctor’s signature, to make forgeries,” it continues. For fake vaccination passports, prices around 150 euros can be found on the black market.

Please do not post photos of the contents of your #Vaccination certificate| it! It is sensitive data that should not be shared publicly. pic.twitter.com/36F8moTEYw – BMG (@BMG_Bund) April 22, 2021

But the data could not only be misused to forge vaccination passports. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), which is responsible for drug control in Germany, warns that the information in the pictures could be used to report false side effects. A spokeswoman for the PEI admitted at the request of the World on sunday a “that with such a batch designation, of course, false suspicion reports can be generated”. Anyone who knows a batch number and the associated vaccination date can submit a plausible message via the Internet portal “Nebenhaben.bund.de” or the PEI’s “SafeVac App”. This is particularly tricky because you can submit such reports anonymously.

Data protectionists warn against distributing vaccination record pictures

Privacy advocates also express concerns about posting vaccination records on the Internet. The expert Johannes Caspar said that World on sundaythat there could also be risks for the vaccination holder himself. By prioritizing vaccinations *, it was possible to draw conclusions about serious pre-existing illnesses, especially in young people. The operators of social networks usually evaluate the recognizable characteristics of a person in order to draw advertising-relevant conclusions and sell them. (tel) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

You will always receive up-to-date news on the subject of Corona in our news ticker.

List of rubric lists: © Marijan Murat / dpa