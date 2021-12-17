Home page world

Vaccination pass forger enters his own mobile phone number in passport and is transferred © Jens Kalaene / dpa

It went stupid: the police caught a man at Frankfurt airport with a forged vaccination certificate – because he had entered an extremely clumsily dialed phone number in it.

Frankfurt / Main – The 33-year-old had chosen his own cell phone number for the imitation stamp in the document, as the federal police announced on Friday. Since the police suspected that the vaccination certificate could be forged anyway, they simply called the phone number of the alleged vaccination doctor. But the 33-year-old’s cell phone rang. The officers confiscated the phone and vaccination certificate after the inspection on Wednesday – and initiated proceedings against the man. (dpa)

