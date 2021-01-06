Vaccination Panic over slow vaccination rate in Europe: EU Commission defends criticized vaccine agreements

Criticism of the slow pace of vaccination has increased in several European countries. The EU vaccine strategy has been criticized for under-procuring.

Brussels

Review the slow rate of coronary vaccination has accelerated in recent days in several European countries. In Finland, too, vaccinations have not been able to be given at the desired rate.

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) according to the vaccines were by Sunday 6,000–7,000 have been given. After the first delivery of about ten thousand doses of vaccine, an additional 40,000 doses arrived in Finland last week.

News agency Bloomberg on Monday vaccination data collected by the United States had vaccinated 1.4 percent of its population with 4.7 million doses of the vaccine. In Israel, 14 percent of the population has already been vaccinated. In Britain, 1.4 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with 947,000 doses of vaccine.

European countries have started vaccinations at different rates. The majority of EU countries started vaccination on 27 December.

In France, the president Emmanuel Macron gathered nuclear ministers for an emergency meeting due to the slow pace of vaccination. In Germany, too, the pace of vaccination and the availability of vaccines has been the number one news item.

In the Netherlands, for example, vaccination will not start until the end of this week. Dutch Minister of Health Hugo De Jonge wrote to parliament that the country is preparing for the approval of the vaccine at Oxford University and Astra Zeneca first. It doesn’t need a really cold transport chain like Pfizer and Biontech now in use.

Leaked vaccine price data according to Astra Zeneca, the vaccine dose costs two euros, which is significantly less than Pfizer’s vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is reported to cost € 12 per dose.

“Maybe this could and should have been handled differently,” De Jonge wrote on Monday, according to Politico.

Specially In Germany, the European Commission has been criticized for negotiating agreements on behalf of member states in its vaccine strategy.

Germany first concluded its own agreement with Astra Zeneca with three other countries, but handed it over to the Commission. Now the Chancellor Angela Merkel has been criticized for the solution.

The Commission has concluded a purchase agreement with six vaccine manufacturers. The strategy was approved by member states in June. The aim was to create a common and as comprehensive as possible vaccine portfolio for EU countries, with several different companies and different vaccination techniques.

When contracts were made in the summer and early fall, it was still impossible to determine which vaccines would get a marketing authorization first. Biontech’s vaccine works with rna technology, which has never been approved as a vaccine technology before. Many expected the Astra Zeneca vaccine to be ready for use first.

EU agreements are mainly purchase agreements, meaning that the member states that have committed to them must redeem the vaccines. Only Sanofi’s purchase agreement is not binding.

A person vaccinated in Germany will receive a sticker on the booklet as a sign of receiving a coronary vaccine.­

European Union has contracted vaccines for more than two billion doses of vaccine, which it has also largely committed to purchase. The aim is for EU countries to be able to buy or donate surplus vaccines to other parts of the world, if necessary.

The EU’s agreement with German Biontech provides 200 million vaccines, and the agreement includes the option to purchase an additional 100 million vaccines. The agreement with Moderna in the US is for 80 million servings and 80 million additional servings.

According to anonymous sources, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday that the Commission is currently negotiating with Biontech for an additional 300 million doses.

The European Medicines Agency has been accused of slowness because the United States, Britain and Israel, for example, have approved vaccines faster. The agency has defended itself by calling for a comprehensive approval process and determination of responsibilities in the event of undesirable side effects from vaccination.

The European Medicines Agency will discuss the approval of the Modern vaccine on Wednesday. Israel approved the Modern vaccine for use on Tuesday. However, the availability of a modern vaccine is limited, and Israel does not expect vaccines until February.

The European Medicines Agency has already started studies on the Astra Zeneca vaccine, but no application for a marketing authorization has yet been received.

EU the commission defended itself against allegations of slowness earlier this week.

“The Commission is not buying vaccine doses, but has acted as an investor. The vaccine contract for doses has been funding pharmaceutical companies to accelerate their production and research, ” Eric Mamer said at a news conference on Monday.

“We are just beginning, so it is too early to assess the success of the strategy,” he continued.

Commission Spokesman for Health Stefan de Keersmaecker recalled that the main focus of the EU vaccine strategy has been on the most diverse vaccine portfolio possible.

“Member State leaders approved the vaccine strategy back in June, when we didn’t even know which vaccine would succeed. The EU was one of the first to invest in increasing vaccine production capacity at Pfizer and Biontech, for example. ”

The press conference also reminded that back in mid-October, many experts were skeptical about rna technology.

One of the aims of the EU’s vaccine strategy has also been to support European pharmaceutical production and innovation.

“The aim is for us to be independent in our own European vaccine production,” said the French Commissioner for the Internal Market. Thierry Breton According to Le Figaro.

Coronavirus vaccines ready for injection in Potsdam, Germany.­

EU the commission recalled that it had already instructed member states in the autumn on the effective distribution of vaccines.

It is not up to the European Union to organize vaccination itself, but it is part of national responsibility. Each member state makes its own plans, for example, on the order of vaccines.

One reason for the slow pace of vaccination in France, for example, has been that vaccinations were started from residents of old people’s homes. Permits for vaccinations have been slow to obtain.

French Minister for Health Olivier Veran promised on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP, that the country’s vaccination rate will accelerate in the coming days. France will contact the factory half a million doses of vaccine batch on a weekly basis, Vera said.

France is extending its vaccination program to all people over 75 years of age. Firefighters as well as housekeepers are also vaccinated.

200 million Pfizer vaccines are distributed among EU countries in proportion to their share. For example, Finland has the right to purchase 2,460,000 shares. Member States’ shares of the additional right to purchase one hundred million doses are currently being negotiated.

Commission was already known in December that vaccine delivery was initially slow. Production bottlenecks will be addressed during the spring, but Pfizer has not disclosed its exact production and delivery volumes.

Finland expects 50,000 vaccine doses per week in January. Leading expert at THL, who spoke at a vaccine briefing on Tuesday Mia Kontion According to the report, 5–7 million vaccine doses have been given in Finland by the summer. Two doses of vaccine are needed.

Alun the slow pace of vaccination is of particular concern in countries where a high prevalence of coronavirus mutations in the UK has been observed. Denmark, for example, has estimated that there are about 800 people with viral mutations in the country.

Many European countries have reported tightening restrictive measures this week due to rising disease rates.

Member countries are committed in the EU vaccine strategy not to enter into their own vaccine competition with manufacturers. For example, it would be very difficult for Finland to compete for vaccination doses alone.

Germany has acquired 30 million doses of Biontech vaccine past EU vaccine agreements. Denmark has said it has 2.6 million more vaccines from the EU treaty when another country did not redeem them all. Denmark has already said it will delay the timing of the second vaccine on the recommendations in order to get vaccinated faster.

Head of Department, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health According to Tuija Kumpulainen Finland is not procuring vaccines past official channels.