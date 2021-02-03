Masks, tests and now vaccines: on the front line, local elected officials are subject to the often hazardous decisions of the executive. Among them, Christian Favier, president of the departmental council of Val-de-Marne. While Sanofi, industrial flagship of its territory, is struggling, the Communist deplores a too slow vaccination campaign and is worried about an epidemic resumption with strong health and social consequences.

Long behind in the discovery of a vaccine, Sanofi announced the elimination of 400 research positions. What do you think this situation is a sign of?

Christian Favier It is the result of strategic decisions to sacrifice investment on research. Today we are paying for the consequences of these financial choices. The State must regain control of the situation, all the more so in view of the public aid from which Sanofi has benefited for years. We must put an end to this mismanagement by going to a large public drug center. We are talking about a state of emergency but there are no emergency measures taken with regard to these pharmaceutical industries which have laughed at the world by paying dividends to shareholders while failing in their mission.

How is the vaccination campaign going in Val-de-Marne?

Christian Favier The number of vaccines delivered in the centers is insufficient: 5,000 per week for a department with 1.4 million inhabitants and a large number of employees in the health sector.

What are the locals telling you?

Christian Favier In addition to incomprehension, there is anger. The centers cannot reserve vaccination for the inhabitants of the municipality concerned. Via Doctolib, many appointments have been made by people from other cities, even other departments. It arouses resentment: people are opposed when we should create the conditions so that everyone can be vaccinated within a reasonable time.

What do you think of the crisis management by the executive?

Christian Favier The method is very chaotic, with conflicting information. For the communities, it’s very difficult to work that way. The department has proposed that its services set up mobile units to go and vaccinate the elderly who do not live in nursing homes and who are not considered a priority by the State. We were not heard. By mobilizing everyone, we could go much faster and we are hampered by the negligence of this state to obtain vaccines.

The departments were the only communities not to benefit from direct state aid.

The health crisis has a very significant impact on precariousness. What do you see in your department?

Christian Favier Since March, there have been 5,000 more beneficiaries, reaching 47,000 today. We have resumed food distributions, especially fresh produce, to associations. We will also have to redo a distribution of reusable masks to all schoolchildren in Val-de-Marne after the holidays. We have already done this twice in the first trimester. These measures have a significant cost, especially since the departments were the only communities not to benefit from direct state aid. There was also no special aid linked to the RSA to take account of this increase due to the health crisis. In Val-de-Marne, 50% of the allowances paid come from the department’s budget.

What is your room for maneuver on employment and economic recovery issues?

Christian Favier It is very low because the departments no longer have competences in economic matters through direct action on companies. It is the responsibility of the region. Our main lever has been to maintain our investment policy in the department (road maintenance, construction of secondary schools, etc.). The economic situation is very difficult, especially at the Orly hub. There was a total closure of the airport, then a very limited reopening, with plans for voluntary departures. The consequences are also terrible for accommodation, catering, museums … We are trying to find arrangements to prepare for the recovery.

Find here all our articles on the health crisis and its social and economic consequences.