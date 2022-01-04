D.he Bundeswehr are increasingly causing concern for militant anti-vaccination opponents with connections to right-wing extremist circles in the “lateral thinkers” movement. Because soldiers often appear in militant groups on social media and in unauthorized, sometimes violent corona demonstrations. There are increasing threats of violence against the state that can be traced back to soldiers.

The Federal Office for Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) has therefore been focusing more and more on the relevant scene for some time. Among other things, it is about a so-called “veteran pool” in which active and former members of the Bundeswehr are to organize themselves. In some cases, activists from it appeared at violent demonstrations. The Bundeswehr Reservists Association had already issued an urgent warning against the group in April of last year: “This group is trying to recruit soldiers, veterans and reservists in order to get them to take part in various disruptive actions directed against the state. The group speaks openly of being at war. These are by no means peaceful demonstrations, but deliberate provocations against the state. “

At the end of December, a sergeant major was arrested in Munich who had threatened violent actions in chat groups in a video he had shot against the mandatory vaccination, which has been in force within the Bundeswehr for several weeks. According to information from the magazine “Spiegel”, the man serves as a regular soldier with the mountain troops in Bad Reichenhall. According to the information, he was broadly networked in the lateral thinker scene, including in a group “Soldiers for the Basic Law”, which should include several thousand men and women, including apparently many soldiers. Among other things, a Lieutenant Colonel Daniel F. is said to have been active there, who also came into the focus of the security authorities with his letters and appearances. The man was said to have been visited at the end of December by employees of the State Criminal Police Office in North Rhine-Westphalia for the purpose of addressing the threats. He had already attracted attention during the year, including refusing to wear a mask in the barracks. Disciplinary action was taken against him.

The problem was initially underestimated or misunderstood. In January of last year, the Ministry of Defense did not have any knowledge of its own about the participation of Bundeswehr members in the sometimes violent Corona protests, for example in Leipzig and Berlin, as emerged from a request from the Greens at the time. In the approaching election campaign, the then leadership of the Ministry of Defense under Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) got involved in months of protracted negotiations with the soldiers’ staff representatives, who were apparently partly skeptical of vaccinations. Only after media reports on this process and the unexpectedly low vaccination quota within the Bundeswehr was action taken more vigorously and compulsory vaccination for all members of the Bundeswehr ordered at the end of November. Soldiers apparently oppose this duty for ideological reasons and in connection with the lateral thinker scene.

Connections to the right-wing extremist scene

In some cases, members of the special forces of the police and the armed forces are also active in the martial arts scene, which in turn has been infiltrated by right-wing extremists. For example, the boss of a company of the Special Forces Command (KSK), which has since been disbanded, also took part in brutal martial arts events as a competitive racket. As the federal government announced in January, certain martial arts schools and groups are apparently a reservoir for violent criminals in anti-corona protests.

Literally it said in the statement of the federal government of January 19: “The so-called anti-corona policy demonstrations appear particularly attractive, not least because of their size and confusion with regard to the number of participants and their origins from a wide variety of spectrums physical confrontation with political opponents or representatives of the state can be sought. ”In everyday life, confrontation with such trained martial artists is a special challenge for the police.

The phenomenon has long been known from the hooligan scene in football. Another allegedly former colonel with previous service with the KSK had become better known after the Ahr flood when he appeared in the disaster region together with well-known conspiracy theorists as a kind of helper in uniform. Among other things, he is being investigated for presumption of office. The reservists’ association had filed a complaint against the man at the time.