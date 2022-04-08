Home page politics

The compulsory vaccination against the corona virus envisaged by Karl Lauterbach failed with a bang in the Bundestag. But the health minister has a different plan. And he criticizes a coalition partner.

Munich/Berlin – was it with the coronavirus pandemic*? After the failure of a general corona vaccination requirement in Germany*, doctors fear that the situation will worsen in autumn – up to possible new lockdowns.

“The fact is that we have to expect the number of infections to increase again in autumn,” said Gerald Gaß, CEO of the German Hospital Society (DKG). Augsburg General: “Politicians must prepare for this today in order to avoid overloading the health system.” The Secretary General of the German Immunological Society, Carsten Watzl, explained to the newspaper: “The worst that could happen was no agreement at all.”

Corona vaccination in Germany: Scholz and Lauterbach regret failure in the Bundestag

But: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has rejected a possible new attempt to introduce compulsory corona vaccination. “There is no legislative majority in the Bundestag for compulsory vaccination,” said the Hanseate on Thursday (April 7) in Berlin. This is now the “starting point for our actions”, as much as he regrets it. He was “of course disappointed that there was no majority today, I don’t want to hide that at all,” said Scholz: “I am still convinced that it would be right if we had a vaccination certificate in Germany.”

The no of the Bundestag also causes explosives within the traffic light federal government. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD)* criticized the FDP for their majority rejection of compulsory corona vaccination. “The parties that decided to make this a partisan issue were essentially two,” Lauterbach said on Friday, without naming the parties specifically.

Corona vaccination requirement in Germany: Karl Lauterbach sharply criticizes coalition partner FDP

“I don’t expect anything from one party and I would have hoped for yesterday’s state support and solidarity from the other,” explained Lauterbach. The Rhinelander was obviously referring to the CDU/CSU and the FDP. Both parliamentary groups had almost unanimously voted against the draft law for mandatory vaccinations from the age of 60, supported by Lauterbach and many other members of the SPD and the Greens.

After the failure of the corona vaccination requirement in the Bundestag, the Minister of Health has a new plan: Lauterbach now wants to start a new vaccination campaign with vigour. “We must once again target a really effective vaccination campaign at those who have not yet been vaccinated but are basically ready,” he said Deutschlandfunk. You know that there is such a group, especially people with a migration background. “They have to be achieved, we mustn’t give up. By the way, we also have to advertise more creatively. We are preparing something right now, ”said the health politician.

Lauterbach no longer sees the possibility of further corona loosening. “We have now made the loosening that can be done, but we have arrived at the end of the road,” he explained. “If we had managed to make vaccination compulsory, there would have been much more room for relaxation in autumn. Now I see it that the Infection Protection Act will probably have to be amended again early in the fall.” (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA