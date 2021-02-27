Vaccination of volunteers with the Sputnik Light vaccine has begun in the Russian capital, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, on February 27.

“Today, the first participants in the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine study were vaccinated. As the volunteers are screened, vaccinations will increase. Now the filing of applications is actively underway, ”she said.

According to the vice-mayor, 490 people underwent medical examination in two days.

Clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine began on 18 February.

As Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at the time, immunity to COVID-19 after Sputnik Light vaccination will begin to form in a week, and the maximum number of antibodies will appear four weeks after vaccination.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Health of Russia approved the third stage of clinical trials of a single-component vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik Light”.

The drug was developed at the Gamaleya Institute.

