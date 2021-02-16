The vaccination of those over 80 years of age starts today at the Cabeza Beaza pavilion in Cartagena. Throughout this week, a total of 600 doses of Moderna’s vaccine will be administered in the port city. Patients will be summoned by phone, from oldest to youngest within the age group over 80, explained yesterday the spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez.

Vaccination of those over 80 will also begin in the coming days in other parts of the Region, according to both the spokesman and the counselor, Juan José Pedreño. However, it remains unspecified in which municipalities will begin to administer doses. Health warns that it will not be possible to complete the immunization of those over 80 years before April. “With the cut we have had, and if the rate of arrival does not increase, we will not be able to end the 80-year-old population for the next month and a half, at least. We would need many more doses “, assured Jaime Pérez.

The Ministry received 16,380 doses of Pfizer yesterday, and 17,500 will arrive next week. However, in March the number of vials will be reduced, with an average of 14,000 weekly doses. To the Pfizer vaccines we must add those that arrive from Moderna.

Two hundred installations



Parallel to the vaccination of those over 80 years of age, the immunization of essential personnel with AstraZeneca vials has also begun. The compound of this pharmaceutical company is already being used in Lorca with health professionals, police, civil guards and Civil Protection personnel. In the coming days Murcia and area 2 (Cartagena) will be added, explained Jaime Pérez and the counselor, without offering more details. The municipalities have made available to the Ministry about 200 facilities for mass vaccinations.

All this occurs while the immunization of some of the priority groups of the first stage has yet to be completed, according to the first report on the campaign, published yesterday by the Ministry. The coverage of the first dose already reaches 62% in these groups, although only 39.8% of the people who make up the lists have completed the immunization, with the two injections. The campaign is practically closed in residences for the elderly and disabled, with coverage of 85% in the first doses and 61.5% in the second. Also in the public health system there are already high rates of immunization.

However, the process has practically not started among large dependents, and there is no record of vaccination among home help workers. Pedreño yesterday promised daily information about the campaign. For now, the report published yesterday only collects generic data. Thus, in ‘other private health centers / associations’ there are 11,711 people whose profession and job position are unknown, the two data that must justify the order of priority.