Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In order for the largest number of workers in the education sector to obtain the booster vaccine against COVID-19, after the vaccination day, teachers, administrative and support staff who were not immunized may go to receive the biological.

The Ministry of Public Education and Culture in coordination with Bienestar Sinaloa and the Health Secretary They have begun the application of the reinforcement with the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Astra Zéneca from January 24 to 30 in 10 municipalities of the state:

Vaccination of SEPyC workers extended

Ahome: January 24 and 25, Plaza Sendero from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Culiacan: January 24 to 26, Ninth Military Zone from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The strong: January 27, Antonio Martínez Torres Municipal Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mazatlan: January 28 and 29, UAS Sports Center from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Guasave: January 24 to 27, CU ECEA and Malecón María del Rosario Espinoza from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Badiraguato: January 26, La Apoma Elementary School from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and January 27, Otatillos Esplanade from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Elota: January 29 and 30, Julio Lerma Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mocorito: January 26, Mocorito Municipal Market and Pericos Ejidal House from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and January 27, San Benito Ejidal House Roof and Melchor Ocampo Ejidal House roof from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while on January 28 January the

Vaccination will be on the roof of the El Valle ejidal house from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cosala: January 26, Multipurpose court from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sinaloa: January 26, Cancha Bacubirito and Alisos de Olguín from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., January 27, COBAES 67 Santiago Ocoroni

and COBAES Palmar de los Sepúlveda.

In search of maintaining the safety and health of education workers, vaccination of the education sector is maintained.