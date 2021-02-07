Is it necessary for politicians to be vaccinated in the initial stage of the national plan? The question arises and triggers the controversy, in a context of low amount of doses applied in Argentina compared to the world average, according to the Our World in Data website. On the one hand, the ruling party promotes vaccination in officials, while the opposition, especially from the City, lowers the line so that the doses are applied according to the stages of the schedule prepared by the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

The official schedule can be consulted via the Web and establishes seven stages in the vaccination plan. Politicians appear about the end. Although they are not specifically mentioned, they fall within the “strategic populations that define jurisdictions”, which involve different types of essential workers.

The six previous stages cOrrespond, in that order, health personnel, those over 70 years of age, those over 60, personnel of the Armed Forces and security, adults between 18 and 59 years of age with risk factors, and teaching and non-teaching staff from schools.

The multiplicity of photos of pro-government politicians getting vaccinated fuels the discussion, since despite being one of the first countries to start vaccinating, Argentina must have slowed down the application of Sputnik V because a much lower amount than expected arrived. Since the Russian vaccine landed in December, it has been applied to 470,395 people, about 1% of the population: 163,069 people have already received the two doses and 307,326 only the first.

As a counterpoint to the protocol established by the portfolio that commands Ginés González García, the World Health Organization recommends that public figures get vaccinated to prop up the plan. This gives some support to the decision to go out to vaccinate “familiar faces”.

Alberto Fernandez and the Minister of Health applied Sputnik as soon as it was known that it was authorized for people over 60. Both did so on January 21, at the Posadas Hospital, when the second batch arrived in the country. They wait for the second dose, that applies from 21 days on: it will be in the next few days, as Casa Rosada sources confirmed to this medium.

According to the official schedule, the President had to wait to be vaccinated in the third stage of the plan (which has not yet concluded the first) and Ginés to the second, although due to his condition as a doctor he would have protection to apply it before. Instead, Carla vizzotti, Vice Minister of Health, not vaccinated yet.

Days later it was the turn of Cristina Kirchner. It was on the 24th, at the Presidente Perón Hospital in Avellaneda. With a particularity. Vaccination in the province of Buenos Aires is from Monday to Saturday. In the case of the vice president, a double exception was made: it was a Sunday and the person who vaccinated her was the vice minister of Health from Buenos Aires, Nicolas Kreplak, and not a person in charge of health of the Hospital. Cristina, like Alberto, had to apply it in third order.

Axel Kicillof was the first governor to have both doses. The first, the Buenos Aires president applied it as soon as the Russian vaccine arrived in the country, on December 29. The second, on January 20, in both cases, at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in La Plata. In the last hours, he declared that there are “almost two million Buenos Aires registered waiting for the vaccine.” Because of his age, he must have waited to apply it on the last shift.

Kreplak, like Kicillof, has already received both doses in La Plata. Only one still has the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, who is also over 60 years old. The lieutenant governor Veronica Magario He complied with the complete vaccination: on January 6 and 29.

Other governors who followed the national request and were vaccinated were the ruling party Oscar Herrera Ahuad (Missions), Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), Sergio Ziliotto (The Pampa), Gustavo Bordet (Between Rivers) and Jorge Capitanich (Chaco). The justicialist Juan Schiaretti He did it in Córdoba (he said it was on the recommendation of the Scientific Committee of the province), in addition to Arabela Carreras (Rio Negro) and Omar Gutierrez (Neuquén), from local parties.

Of the governors of Together for Change, only the Corrientes was vaccinated Gustavo Valdes. Although so did several mayors.

In saint Louis A scandal broke out in the last hours, following a complaint by health personnel about the vaccination of provincial officials. It was validated by the Minister of Health, Silvia Sosa Araujo, who acknowledged that they were vaccinated because they were “strategic personnel who are related to the governor.” Alberto Rodríguez Saá, precisely, he did it on January 25.

In the case of mayors, the panorama is diverse. Among those of the Conurbano, Fernando Espinoza, from La Matanza, the first dose was applied on January 16 and awaits the second this week. Also Martín Insaurralde, from Lomas de Zamora, one of the first politicians to become infected with Covid-19, and considered at risk for having been a cancer patient. Gustavo Barrera, from Villa Gesell, is another of those who received the two doses.

The radical Miguel Fernandez, from Trenque Lauquen, was vaccinated last Friday. There were two surprising cases. Sebastian Ianantuony, from Miramar, was infected 10 days after the first dose was placed. While Esteban Sanzio, de Baradero, who was infected with Covid-19 last week, after having applied the two doses.

In the City the position is different. Near Horacio Rodríguez Larreta argue that “vaccines are coming little by little, so we cannot deviate from the original plan of the City, which for now involves health personnel, then those over 60 years of age and only in a sixth stage could include civil servants, since before they appear the educational ones and the security forces ”.

This is what the Minister of Health reaffirmed, Fernan Quirós in an interview: “I am not going to use a dose that corresponds to a health worker.”

