The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced this Tuesday that This same week the vaccination of the general population with ages between 75 and 79 years begins in the Region of Murcia. In fact, the immunization of people born between 1942 and 1946 began this Tuesday in Yecla, where the first 1,100 people were summoned, having the first doses available in the Health Area and having completed the appointment for the vaccination of people over 80 years of age, and will continue from Thursday simultaneously in the Mariano Rojas de Cieza Pavilion and Jorge Bera Pavilion in Caravaca de la Cruz, where more than 4,000 people have been called. During this week and the next one, new mass vaccination points will be progressively included.

López Miras made this announcement during a visit to the Alcantarilla-Sangonera Health Center, where the vaccination campaign for those over 80 years of age continues and where he assured that this week the immunization of most of this group will conclude, by same time he pointed out that “Practically all of them will have received at least one dose of the vaccine”. “We are already in the final stretch of protection for this group,” said the president, who explained that the Region of Murcia is “one of the first communities with the highest percentage of vaccination in people over 80 years.”

According to the latest data, 60,206 people over 80 years of age were vaccinated in the Region with at least one dose, which represents 86.3% coverage of the total. From them, 37,090 have already received full immunization, 53.2%. “We are the fourth community that more people in this group have immunized and we are above the national average both in coverage of the first dose and the complete regimen,” said López Miras, who appealed to those people in this group who do not have been immunized to do so, requesting the vaccine at your health center.

More pediatric consultations in Alcantarilla



The Alcantarilla-Sangonera Health Center serves more than 27,000 patients. Currently, in addition to Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Nursing, it offers the services of Oral Health, Gynecology, Physiotherapy and consultation with a social worker. The president of the regional government reported that this same year it is planned to award the remodeling and expansion works to give better coverage to the population of Alcantarilla, Sangonera La Seca, Cañada Hermosa and Barqueros.

Thus, with the remodeling, the number of pediatric consultations will be increased and the Gynecology and Physiotherapy area will be expanded with a kinesitherapy room and changing rooms. In addition, the social worker will have a new consultation and the center will be equipped with an elevator that will be able to transport stretchers if necessary. “Ultimately, it is about improving the care of the more than 27,000 patients who are cared for in this Health Center and to continue betting on Primary Care, which has proven to be one of the pillars of our Health”, concluded the President.