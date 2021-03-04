The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, has completed a program to vaccinate employees of 20 hotels in Palm Jumeirah, with the Corona vaccine, in line with efforts to control the “Covid-19” virus, and establish Dubai’s position among the most popular destinations. The safest tourist in the world.

More than 10 thousand employees received the first and second doses of the vaccine at their workplaces last February, in preparation for fully vaccinating workers in the tourism sector.

Since the emirate reopened its doors to domestic tourism in May 2020, and began receiving international visitors in July 2020, Dubai hotels have taken upon themselves to implement the most stringent preventive protocols to confront Coronavirus.

It also required its facilities to apply health and safety guidelines, and to follow precautionary and preventive measures, in order to maintain world-class hospitality experiences for residents and visitors of the emirate.

Palm Jumeirah hosts many of the world-famous luxury resort brands, which required the highest safety standards.

The vaccination program for the employees of Palm Jumeirah hotels comes within a series of multiple and varied measures taken by Dubai Tourism to enhance health and safety measures applied by the sector, which reinforce Dubai’s position and its commitment to the utmost safety for residents and visitors, as the UAE ranks among the top five Countries in the world at the level of vaccination against Coronavirus, and have an advanced and effective testing and tracing program.

Dubai is considered one of the safest cities in the world, as the emirate has taken the initiative to implement a wide range of precautionary measures taken globally to confront the Corona pandemic, to ensure the safety of visitors during the stages of their journey, from arrival to the airport until departure.

Dubai received the “Safe Travel” seal from the World Travel Council, in appreciation of its exceptional efforts in combating the pandemic and providing effective and innovative solutions to protect travelers.

It also launched the “Dubai Guarantee” seal, to confirm that hotels, retail stores, restaurants, cafes and tourist destinations comply with health and safety protocols to prevent the Coronavirus, set by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.

The “Dubai Guarantee” seal is granted free of charge, and its validity lasts up to 15 days, provided that it is renewed every two weeks, after the inspectors from the competent government agencies make field visits to inspect these facilities.

This visual identity also contributes to reassuring guests and visitors that everyone adheres to safety, sterilization and hygiene procedures throughout all stages of their journey.





