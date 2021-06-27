According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the “Pfizer” vaccine will be given to the age group between 12 and 18 years, after the approval of the Food and Drug Authority and the completion of all scientific studies, which confirmed the effectiveness of the vaccine and its results for this category.

The ministry explained that this step “comes in continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts to expand the administration of the vaccine, after vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population in Saudi Arabia.”

And the Kingdom recently started giving the second dose to those over 50 years old, drawing attention to the continuous decline in age in giving the second dose, according to the progress in community coverage and according to priority categories and the availability of the supply of vaccines.

She added that it is possible to book an appointment to receive the vaccine through the “Sehaty” and “Tawakkalna” applications.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the national campaign for the Corona vaccine is going according to plan, as more than 17 million doses of the Corona vaccine have been given so far to Saudis and residents.