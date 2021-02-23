Yesterday, the UAE government’s periodic media briefing revealed that 44.89% of the target country’s population has been vaccinated, and that 57.66% of the total population has been vaccinated for those over 60 years old, referring to the activation of a group of field hospitals, as part of the development of their preventive systems and energy enhancement. Capacity of the sector, and provide the best health care for community members.

Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson for the medical sector in the state, affirmed the state’s keenness to develop its preventive systems, and to conduct a continuous assessment of data, especially statistics and indicators related to the health sector, with the aim of enhancing the absorptive capacity of the sector and providing the best health care for community members, pointing to the activation of a group of Field hospitals, and operating more in the next phase in the various emirates of the country, as the number of field hospitals during the next phase will reach seven.

Al Hosani said: “We have noticed a gradual decrease in the number of registered cases during the past two weeks, as a result of the implementation of national protocols, and the tightening of supervision by the competent authorities in the various regions of the country, which are good indicators of the improvement of the epidemiological situation in general.”

She pointed to the success of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in providing the vaccine to 3 million 480 thousand and 415 people from the state’s population, with a rate of 44.89% of the target group, and the vaccine was provided to 57.66% of the total population for those over 60 years old.

Al Hosani added: “Five million and 668 thousand and 264 doses were provided, with a distribution rate of 57.31 per 100 people, while the number of tests exceeded more than 29 million tests, and in the event that most of the population became immune to an infectious disease, this would provide indirect protection. For people who are not immunized against this disease in the community, because of the low spread of the disease.

She emphasized that herd immunity is part of the indirect protection stages from an infectious disease, and it occurs when a large proportion of society acquires immunity to a specific infection such as taking vaccination, stressing the effectiveness of vaccines that have been approved in the country, and that they are safe for the elderly and those with chronic diseases, and we advise everyone to take Vaccine, it is our safe way to recover.

Al Hosani indicated that specialists in the health authorities in the country have made an update on the procedures for ending the isolation of people with “Covid-19”, or those who have had contact with them, which include the compulsion of those in contact with home quarantine for a period of 10 consecutive days, even if they conducted a swab, and the result was negative.

The spokesman for the aviation sector in the state, Ismail Muhammad Al-Balushi, confirmed that the state has worked to develop mechanisms and protocols that allow the gradual operation of safe flight movement, and that it focuses in the first stage on providing basic materials, such as medicines, medical materials, and food.

Al-Balushi said: “The state has established air bridges to facilitate the return of citizens, and the smooth and unrestricted departure of foreigners and residents to their countries, and with the start of controlling the spread of the pandemic, and within the framework of the resumption of flights, the UAE has established protocols to facilitate the return of flights, while taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic. During travel, these protocols were circulated to all national and foreign carriers and airports in the country.

He added: “To ensure that travelers coming to the country are free from the (Covid-19) virus, the health authorities in the country have established protocols that specify the procedures to be followed, such as pre-examination, examination upon arrival, and home or institutional quarantine, according to the epidemiological assessment mechanism in Countries, where more than 2,700,000 laboratory examinations have been conducted for those arriving in the country since the restart of flights, and the infection rate reached 0.7% of all tests. More than 70% of first-grade workers in the aviation sector have been vaccinated.

He stressed that the aviation sector in the country played an effective role in helping to confront the pandemic, as it transported about two million and 700 thousand tons of goods around the world, including medical and vital equipment, and foodstuffs, and national carriers transported more than 38 million and 700 thousand passengers among more than 140 destinations around the world.

He pointed out that the World Health Organization recognized that there is no “zero risk” rate when considering to allow travel between countries. Therefore, a comprehensive and continuous assessment of risks is conducted to identify and reduce them, as the decision-making process includes an analysis of the situation, taking into account the local context in the countries of departure. And countries of destination, stressing that the balanced path pursued by the UAE led to allowing the safe return of aviation, which represents the main artery of society and the economy.





