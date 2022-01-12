The vaccination obligation should be a “temporary” measure and the WHO considers it “as a last resort”. This is the warning issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), while some countries have already introduced, and others may soon, the mandatory vaccine against Covid. “Many hesitant people have sincere doubts that need to be answered,” warned Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergency program, according to which the vaccination obligation should be “clear, explicit and limited in time”, as well as “accompanied by appropriate communication and clarification of risks”. Basically, “we consider mandatory as the last resort”, Ryan reiterated, urging governments to balance the benefits of vaccination with “restrictions on individual rights and freedoms”.