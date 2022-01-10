Is the vaccination obligation for people over 50? “The ‘no-vaxism’ is fought not by frightening but by clarifying. It is evident that if you are vaccinated you will not have the symptoms if you are positive, if you are not vaccinated you will have them and you have to stay at home. There is no punishment but a scientific act behind this difference, it is not that we oblige to get vaccinated because one is ugly, dirty and bad. It is not this and in Italy it has not explained itself well, I hope Draghi does it tonight: the vaccination obligation is not to punish people but because it is needed. If I am vaccinated I will not get sick. “Thus the director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, Francesco Vaia, host of Rtl 102.5.