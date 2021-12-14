From today, Wednesday 15 December, the compulsory vaccination against Covid for school staff – not just teachers – and law enforcement will start in Italy, therefore for these two categories at work only with the Super green pass. And those who do not comply with the new rules risk heavy fines and suspension.

Read also

POLICE – In the circular of the Ministry of the Interior on the vaccination obligation for law enforcement agencies – “Security, defense and public rescue sector” – as provided for by the latest decree on anti-Covid measures passed by the government, we read that “the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation includes the primary vaccination cycle and starting from 15 December 2021 the administration of the next booster dose to be carried out in compliance with the indications and deadlines set out in the circular of the Ministry of Health “.

The obligation also applies to those absent from the service. “On December 15 – reads the circular in the possession of the Adnkronos – all staff, even if absent for legitimate reasons, will have to produce the documentation certifying the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation to the person in charge of their facility”.

If this documentation does not arrive, the competent administration must invite “without delay, the interested party to produce the requested documentation within 5 days of receiving the invitation”. For those who do not vaccinate, not only will the service be suspended without any compensation, but also the temporary withdrawal of the “identification card, plaque, weapon supplied and handcuffs”. Furthermore, very high fines for those who are found at work even if not vaccinated. “The carrying out of the working activity in violation of the vaccination obligation – the circular reads in fact – is punished with the sanction of the payment of a sum from 600 to 1,500 euros”. But those who do not check will also be fined, with penalties ranging from 400 to one thousand euros.

SCHOOL STAFF – The obligation to booster – or to undergo the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine – also applies to school staff. Among the categories for which vaccination is required, even for the third dose, starting from today, the Ministry of the Interior also lists the “school staff of the national education system, non-peer schools, educational services for the childhood, the provincial centers for adult education, the regional systems of education and vocational training and the regional systems that carry out higher education and technical training courses “.