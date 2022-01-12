Consider the mandatory vaccination against covid “necessary and I will actively support it” for all adults aged 18 and over. This was reiterated by the new German chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking to the Bundestag, where he was attacked by the opposition for choosing not to submit a government draft law on the matter. Scholz, who opted for a free debate in Parliament, said today that he felt it was important for each Member to be able to evaluate his decision.

The CDU / Csu, returned to the opposition after 16 years of government, accused Scholz of not wanting to take a clear path on compulsory vaccination. Congressman Thorsten Frei (CDU) intervened to ask why in the face of “the greatest crisis” the government does not want to present its own bill. The Christian Democrats thus intend to underline the divisions within the ruling coalition, where the liberals appear reluctant to vaccinate. Scholz’s SPD will present a bill by the end of the month, but at this point it is unclear whether it will be possible to impose the obligation in February and March, as initially hypothesized by the chancellor.

Scholz’s introductory speech was interrupted by deputies from the far-right Afd party who unrolled banners reading “Freedom, not division”. The divisions are a clear reference to anti-covid measures. A few minutes earlier, the Afd had been defeated on the new restrictions on the Bundestag, which allow access to the courtroom only for those who have taken the third dose of the vaccine, while those who have only taken two must also show a negative swab.