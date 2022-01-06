L’vaccination obligation for those over 50 will be valid immediately. Sources from Palazzo Chigi explain this, underlining that the rules will come into force the day after the publication of the decree-law, approved yesterday by the CDM, in the Official Gazette, and is currently expected to last until June 15, 2022. For all those ( workers and non-workers) who will not be up to date with the vaccination obligation, starting from 1 February 2022 there is one one-off penalty of 100 euros. The sanction will be imposed by the Revenue Agency, by crossing the data of the resident population with those resulting from the regional or provincial vaccination registries.

Read also

Vaccination can be omitted or deferred in the presence of specific clinical conditions that make it not indicated. These conditions must be certified by the general practitioner and then assessed by the territorially competent healthcare company which, in the event that it agrees with the assessment of the general practitioner, will issue a vaccination exemption certificate. Covid infection determines the postponement of vaccination until the first useful date for vaccination itself, as provided for in the circulars of the Ministry of Health.

SUPER GREEN PASS WORK

The obligation of a reinforced Green Pass for all workers (public and private) and freelancers of at least 50 years shooting from February 15, 2022. From that date, they will be required to possess and exhibit the reinforced Green Pass upon access to the workplace, therefore those who are not yet vaccinated today will have to take the first dose of the vaccine by January 31st to obtain an enhanced Green Pass valid from February 15th.

For public and private workers and unvaccinated freelancers there is one fine from 600 to 1,500 euros in the case of access to the workplace in violation of the obligation. As is already the case for workers without a Green Pass, workers over the age of fifty who from 15 February 2022 will be without a reinforced Green Pass at the time of access to the workplace will also be considered unjustified absent, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to retention. of the employment relationship but without the right to remuneration or other remuneration or emolument, it explains.

GREEN PASS FOR PERSONAL, BANK, MAIL, OFFICE OR STORE SERVICES

From 20 January as of March 31, 2022, the obligation of a Green Pass (indifferently basic or reinforced) is envisaged for user access to activities that offer services to the person. From February 1st (or from another date, if provided for by the implementing dpcm) as of March 31, 2022, the obligation of a Green Pass (indifferently basic or reinforced) is envisaged for user access to public offices; postal, banking and financial services; commercial activities, with the exception of those necessary to ensure the satisfaction of essential and primary needs of the person. These activities, exempt from the obligation, will be identified by the implementing dpcm.

For people who access the services and activities where it is mandatory to have it without a Green Pass, there is one fine from 400 to 1,000 euros. The same sanction applies to the person required to check possession of the Green Pass if he fails to check.