L’vaccination obligation anti Covid for the over 50 “it’s a strong and right choice, which has the fundamental objective of reducing the area of ​​the unvaccinated in our country. An area that is already largely a minority: we are talking about “a percentage” that is just over 10% of Italians over 12 who have not been vaccinated. Yet this 10% produces the occupation of two thirds of the “Covid” beds in intensive care and half of the beds in the medical area “, said Health Minister Roberto Speranza, guest on Tg1.

“Reducing the area of ​​the unvaccinated – he underlined – is really fundamental, it can allow us to ease the pressure on hospitals, save many human lives” and allow “our country to continue to grow and restart”.

“Covid” cases are increasing significantly in our country, and in Europe. France “for example” has exceeded 330,000 cases in 24 hours and in the US also “registered” over a million cases in 24 hours At this moment we are certainly worried about cases, but the greatest attention must be placed on our hospitals, on the employment of beds in the medical area and in intensive care, and for this reason it is essential to reduce the number of the unvaccinated, because it is precisely the unvaccinated who occupy a large part of the beds in our hospitals “, said the Minister of Health.

What we are playing against Covid “is still not an easy game, but we have the resources as a country to be able to face it with all the determination we are capable of – he added – The experience of these difficult months of fighting Covid us taught that the real difference is always made by individual behaviors and today more than ever we need to be rigorous about these behaviors. We always need to use masks with great attention, especially the most protective “, the Ffp2,” which have been recently calmed by the government in terms of cost. We need to respect the rules of distancing and avoid unnecessary contacts “, the minister listed.

As for the return to class, “the government has chosen to protect as much as possible the school, as a fundamental safeguard for our community. And so the address is and remains: school in the presence and in safety “reaffirmed Speranza, on the day in which Campania announced its intention to keep elementary and middle school closed.” We do not want the little ones to be, our children , to pay the price of this new epidemic phase “, underlined the minister.

Then the work. “In the last few hours – he recalled – an important circular was approved, signed by Minister Brunetta and Minister Orlando sul agile, remote work. It will be crucial that this circular is quickly adopted by the highest number of private companies and also by public bodies, because remote work can help us a lot to break the chain of contagion “.