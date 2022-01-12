Regarding the vaccination obligation, “the vaccine for over 50s to curb the trend of the contagion of this wave is useless, the peak will be next week while vaccinating all over-50s will take months. It is not a measure to combat this wave, this hypocrisy bothers me. “He says so Andrea Crisanti, professor of microbiology at the University of Padua, at Non è arenena on La7.

Enough with the bulletin of covid infections in Italy every day? “When one goes on the highway, look at the odometer to see how fast it goes … here we have a dashboard of the pandemic, one of the indicators is the number of cases, the incidence, the Rt, the number of people who go to hospitals“, explains Crisanti, and insists:” It is wrong not to check the data “.