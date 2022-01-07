“As Franceschiello said to the army: ‘Face fierce'”. The virologist Andrea Crisanti refers to one of the sayings that circulated, although later pointed to as a false historical, about the army of Francis II of Bourbon to define the value of one-off fine of 100 euros which was provided for those over 50 who evade the anti Covid vaccination obligation. “Frighten them, make them look fierce: this is the meaning, a gimmick at the Pulcinella. By now we have passed from tragedy to Neapolitan comedy”, he comments to Adnkronos Salute.

“It’s an obligation to laugh. One spends more if they remove his car. A no vax says: I’ll pay them and goodnight. But above all, the uselessness of the measure, aimed at 1.2 million people of which at least 300 -400 thousand are exempt. It’s like thinking that with a glass of water the level of a lake increases “.

As for the Omicron variant, “now nothing can be done to stop it. The only way to soften it is to close the schools for 2-3 weeks. And if the schools don’t close, the restaurants should be closed. You can’t have both of these sectors. open. Either one or the other. I’d be about to close the restaurants. I honestly say it, “says Crisanti.

“Something must be done – explains the director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua – And it would be better to intervene on the catering front. At least a redefinition of the rules of the restaurants must be addressed: decrease in the capacity of the premises, 4 people per table – list – But we can’t have everything open, if we want to cushion Omicron’s race “.

Then, commenting on what was reported in recent days by the consultant to the Covid emergency commissioner, he observes: “I have been saying this for centuries that with quick swabs cases escape. Guido Rasi should fight, because he could do it, to avoid them being used as we use them today “.

Rasi had in fact observed that, with the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 on the rise, rapid swabs “risk becoming useless”, because this mutant “seems able to escape more frequently the diagnostic tests used today”.

For some time, Crisanti has been pointing out the knot of rapid swabs, because in his opinion today it is not being used correctly in Italy. “It is also a question of the sensitivity of the test, and it could also be that the Omicron variant specifically escapes, because maybe there are also sub-variants and so on. In any case, the rapid swabs are not good and I would restore the molecular also to close. quarantines and certify healings “.