“If Draghi has the possibility and the ability to impose the vaccination obligation against Covid it will rise further in my esteem. We do not enjoy imposing the obligation, but in the face of a situation that sees us constantly engaged in the fight against the virus it becomes an element that is difficult to avoid “. So to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Galli, professor of Infectious Diseases at the State University and primary at the Sacco of Milan, commenting on the words of the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, who said he was in favor of the anti-Covid vaccination obligation and the third dose .

Read also

“Until now I have never expressed myself in the direction of the obligation – adds Galli – because it did not seem to me that the political conditions were such as to allow the achievement of the result. I considered it easier to aim for the application of other measures, such as the Green pass “.

In any case, specifies the infectious disease specialist, “if it is decided to impose the obligation, I have no ideological reservations. I have always believed that persuasion is better than imposition. And that involvement in the development of the culture of prevention is preferable to imposing. It is a fact, however, that achieving certain objectives without the obligation becomes difficult. So, if that is the decision, I will not be against it “.