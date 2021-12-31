Compulsory vaccine, declares the general secretary of Unimpresa, Raffaele Lauro

“The latest measures taken by Draghi government to try to contain the fourth epidemic wave, now exponentially growing, they are still completely insufficient and inapplicable, as well as dangerously late, as they will only come into force on 10 January “. This was declared by the general secretary of Unimpresa, Raffaele Lauro.

Which adds “only thegeneral vaccination obligation, without exception, to be enacted ad horas with a decree-law, which provides for sanctions, including criminal ones, for the dodgers, in any case obliged to immediate lockdown, will be able to interrupt this destructive spiral of the health and economic future of the Italian people ”.