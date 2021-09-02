“I agree with the choice of Prime Minister Draghi and the Government to start with the third dose of” anti-Covid “vaccines and on the obligation to vaccinate” as a possible prospect. “The latter is a strong choice, but it shows that Draghi is the right person, in the right place and at the right time. Above all, he made it clear to those who have not yet understood that we can get out of the pandemic with vaccines. a great premier, I am with him in this battle “. So to Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases department at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, commenting on the announcement by Prime Minister Mario Draghi that “we are moving towards the third dose of vaccine and vaccination obligation”.

