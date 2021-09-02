“The epidemiological situation and the characteristics of the anti-Covid vaccine lead us to have to imagine a third dose and the possibility of the obligation”, therefore the indication of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, “there is, I’m happy and I agree”. So at Adnkronos Salute virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan, comments on the favorable opinion of the premier on mandatory vaccination and third dose, expressed today in the press conference at the end of the CDM.

In particular, “the obligation – added Pregliasco – is necessary because it is a convenience, an opportunity, given the demonstrated efficacy and the low rate of adverse events that vaccines are demonstrating. It is useful for the National Health Service. , for the reduction of the impact on hospitals, for the possibility of treating other pathologies that did not go on vacation and, above all, to revive the economy “.

“Unfortunately – reflects the doctor – negative attitudes against vaccines, incomprehensible, can lead as a result to the necessity of the obligation to reach the goal that interests us, that is coexistence, less harmful as possible, with this virus”.