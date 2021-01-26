In late 2020, in a staggering unprecedented scientific record, coronavirus vaccines began to be administered in the most developed countries. The companies Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, in depending on which parts of the globe, have already obtained authorization for its emergency use from different health authorities. However, Despite the fact that 39 million doses have already been applied worldwide, only 49 countries have benefited from the vials. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) has publicly stated its intention to collaborate so that the distribution of vials is more equitable.

As you can see in the interactive map created by Our World in Data, Europe and North America are the regions that have received the most vaccines. In South America there are countries, such as Argentina, Brazil or Chile that have already started the campaign, but with very little data compared to other regions. This is the case in Europe, where in all countries, except Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo and North Macedonia, they have begun to immunize against the disease produced by the SARS-CoV virus. 2.

For its part, vaccines inoculated in Oceania, much of Asia and Africa are minimal. A month and a half after the first vaccination in the UK, only 25 doses have been administered in Guinea, the only ones on the African continent. This tiny figure is such that it is not even reflected in the Our World in Data graph.

The United States is the country with the most doses as of January 25, 2021 (22.73 million), followed by China (15 million), the United Kingdom (7.04 million), Israel (3.88 million), United Arab Emirates (2.57 million), India (2.02 million), Germany (1.78 million), Italy (1.43 million) and Spain (1.24 million) .

WHO focuses solution on AstraZeneca vaccine

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has lamented the “small” number of vials that have reached less developed countries. “Governments want to vaccinate their elderly and health workers first, but it is not right for healthy young people and adults in rich countries to be vaccinated before the elderly and health workers in poor countries”, has added.

The United Nations dependent organization has focused the solution on the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca / Oxford. The reason is their low cost and ease of distribution and storage, a feature that Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines do not have as they are composed of a technology, messenger RNA, which requires storage at very low temperatures.

Adhanom has stressed that the priority of developed countries “puts the poorest people at risk and is counterproductive, because they will make the pandemic longer and increase both human and technological suffering”.

In this sense, Eva Iráizoz, a researcher at the organization Salud por Derecho, stated that “The AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine is the hope for countries with fewer resources. And no one will be safe until we all are “. It will be next January 29 when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will assess whether to grant authorization for the emergency use of the drug.