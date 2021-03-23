They were almost at the top of the list and the health authorities projected that, three months into the process, all nursing home patients were to be inoculated against the coronavirus. However, in “long-stay” establishments in the province of Buenos Aires only 25% of the population was vaccinated. In the City, meanwhile, the percentage stretches to 35%.

In the schedule announced by the provincial government they were given priority. The centers to assist the elderly were included just after health personnel, which began to enroll at the start of the plan, in the first days of January of this year.

Governor Axel Kicillof went to a nursing home in Lomas de Zamora on January 30 and announced: “Today we are taking a new step to begin vaccinating older adults who are hospitalized. It is a mobilizing moment because they are people who made a sacrifice very big”. The act was a milestone for the official management, so much so that the deputy Máximo Kirchner was present; the local mayor, Martín Insaurralde; the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, and the president of PAMI, Luana Volnovich.

But almost two months after the announcements, the operative failed to complete the 2,000 establishments specialized in Gerontology that work in Buenos Aires. It is, according to specialists and epidemiologists, the sector most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. “When the virus enters such a place, it wreaks havoc,” say experts. And they show, as an example, cases registered in several European countries where there were dozens of deaths almost simultaneously.

Both in the Province and in the City they are advancing with the vaccination of older adults.

In the City, the indicator is slightly above. According to data provided by the Buenos Aires government, 6,200 men and women have already received at least one puncture, out of a total of just over 17,000 residents registered in the last census.

In the Capital there are 482 nursing homes and the operations are carried out with 8 mobile units that tour the institutions. “When they complete one (employees and interns), they go to another. We start with the most numerous,” explained Health sources. And they reported that until Monday vaccination with the first dose had been completed in 244 nursing homes.

“We do not understand the criteria used. It does not make sense. But it is clear that the process is going too slow,” he told Clarion a director of the NGO Adultos en Red, which brings together fifty homes for the elderly in CABA.

City authorities hope that the batch of vaccines Sputnik V who arrived between Friday and Monday allow to complete the vaccination in the nursing homes.

The diagram designed by the Province to inoculate hospitalized adults has these points: the doses are distributed by the Ministry of Health; They are received by PAMI and applied by vaccinators of the social work of retirees.

Both the City and the Province are affected by the shortage of vaccines.

According to the latest official surveys, in Buenos Aires little more than 100 thousand older adults in these care centers. “Already 510 residences were intervened and we reached 25 thousand men and women housed there. The vaccination rate has always been maintained, “they told Clarion PAMI sources. That is, the average application was 500 doses per day in the 50 days that passed since January 30 when the plan was inaugurated with the act of Kicillof, Kirchner and Volnovich.

“We depend on the provision that the Ministry of Health gives us,” they clarified in the social work. “That is in the hands of PAMI”, they clarify quickly in the provincial sanitary portfolio. They both coincide on one point: the vaccine shortage delayed and hurt the initial goals. These days, the Government would receive about 140 thousand new vials that could be focused on the most committed age group. And some would go to nursing homes.

PAMI trained 1,200 agents for the operation in the Buenos Aires territory. “We have experience. We have been immunizing against pneumococcus and flu for 50 years,” they argued.

The delay caused complaints in various municipalities. In Vicente López, in the northern part of the GBA, Mayor Jorge Macri (JxC) denounced that “Out of 64 registered senior institutes, vaccination was only completed in two”. And he completed the complaint: “If there is a link of profound weakness, that is the nursing home. Important logistics are not necessary because you just have to go and apply the dose,” he clarified.

Sources from the union that groups health workers admitted that “among the centers that have an agreement with PAMI, percentages close to 80% were reached, including personnel and patients. But the institutes without an agreement are by less than 50%. And very slow. “

More examples. In the city with the oldest population in Latin America (Mar del Plata) “only 4% of the elderly are vaccinated. In long-stay residences (known as geriatrics), which house 5,400 people, there are only 638 who received the vaccine, “explained Mar del Plata provincial deputy Johana Panebianco (JxC).

“The plan is inefficient, but data is also hidden,” he denounced Clarion the Buenos Aires legislator Fernando Rovello (JxC). “On July 9, for example, Pami had started and then they decided to refer him to the municipal system. But Health Region II, based in Pehuajó, does not provide information on the total number of older adults vaccinated in nursing homes in that district and others in the region. “.

The chambers that group private nursing homes have a similar picture. In the entity that works in La Plata they said that since January they only went to three households out of 40 that are associated. “This week he promised to enter another institute. But they tell us that only in September we would have shifts,” said a businessman who consults with PAMI authorities every day.

The procedure has other dark spots. In La Matanza, councilor Pamela Loisi, president of the Cambiemos bloc, denounced that employees of the Local Management Unit (UGL) of Pami, “with less than 40 years of age,” one dose while vaccinating in a nursing home. “While our grandparents queue up and don’t get their turn”, as raised. The mayor presented a request for information in the Council, addressed to the mayor Fernando Espinoza, to know details of the immunization program deployed in the municipality..

Complaints and online complaints due to delays in access to vaccines among older adults are recorded in all regions. It is only necessary to look at the posts. For now, in the nursing homes for the elderly, one in three housed in the City and only one in four in the Province, could put the shoulder to apply the dose.

