Health will begin this week to vaccinate 63-year-olds, after the immunization of the population between 64 and 65 years began last Wednesday. In total, about 49,000 people, who will receive doses of AstraZeneca. The start of this new phase of the campaign has been hampered by the low influx to the enabled pavilions, especially in Cartagena. Only half of those cited in the Cabezo Beaza facilities came last week to get vaccinated.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, admitted yesterday “operational problems” and ruled out that these incidents may be due to a rejection of the AstraZeneca vaccine by citizens. The low influx was due to “several factors”, including “incredulity” of some people, who “did not give reliability” to the SMS messages sent to their phones by Public Health, Pedreño said. Added to this was the lack of up-to-date contact information in many cases. To prevent this from happening again, the counselor urged the entire population to review the data provided to their health centers. “In principle, we do not consider that there is a rejection of the vaccine; they are operational problems, and these people will be called again, “he summarized.

More doses of Pfizer



Apart from these planning failures, April should be the month that marks a before and after in vaccination in the Region and in the rest of Spain. This week, 31,590 doses of Pfizer have arrived, compared to about 17,700 received in the previous weeks. In total, more than 150,000 doses of this vaccine correspond to the Region throughout April, an amount to which we must add the vials of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen, yet to be specified.

According to data from the Ministry, 86% of the population over 80 years of age has already received the first dose in the Region, and 53% have completed the immunization schedule, with the two injections. Health hopes to complete the administration of the first dose to this entire age group before next April 15, to immediately begin the vaccination of people between 70 and 79 years of age. Extremadura, Andalusia and Asturias have already begun to mention this population, but Pedreño yesterday avoided specifying dates.

The counselor trusts that April represents “a qualitative leap” in the campaign. To date, 258,999 doses have been administered in the Region. 168,541 people – 13.8% of the population – have received at least the first injection, while 90,458 people (7.3%) are already immunized with both doses. The percentages are similar to the national average.