Commemorative stamps were launched to call attention to the low vaccination coverage of several diseases

In less than a week, the commemorative stamps developed by Correios in partnership with Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) to encourage vaccination sold out at the Correios online store.

The commemorative block with six stamps was launched during the event Vaccines: from vaccination history and coverage to scientific dissemination, promoted by IOC/Fiocruz (Instituto Oswaldo Cruz/Fiocruz), on 22.Nov.2022. The purpose of the action is to bring the scientific community closer to the population and draw attention to the low vaccination coverage of various diseases, such as polio, measles and covid-19, which has been a cause for concern.

According to Correios, the sale of the commemorative block over the internet will resume shortly. The stamps will also be sent to the main agencies in the country where they can be purchased.

The pieces are inspired by the book Vacinas, published by Editora Fiocruz and winner of the 8th Abeu Award (Brazilian Association of University Publishers). The prints bring illustrations applied to the colors of the Brazilian flag, with reference to historical aspects of vaccine development and vaccination achievements in Brazil.

The stamps were created by artist Alan Magalhães with a print run of 14,000 blocks. Each block composed of six stamps can be purchased for R$ 14.10. The copy of each print has the value of the 1st postage of the letter, R$ 2.35.

BOOK

The book Vacinas was written by postdoctoral fellows from the Oswaldo Cruz Institute and Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Jorlan Fernandes, from the Laboratory of Hantaviruses and Rickettsiosis, Natália Maria Lanzarini, from the Laboratory of Comparative and Environmental Virology; the senior scientific advisor of Biomanguinhos, Akira Homma; and the researcher at the Laboratory of Hantaviruses and Rickettsiosis at the IOC, Elba Lemos.

With six chapters, the work addresses different areas that permeate vaccination, covering everything from the definition, history and relevance of vaccines, passing through the challenges and perspectives on the subject and including the current understanding of vaccines and immunization strategies.

The highlight of the book is the PNI (National Immunization Program) of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), one of the most complete programs in the world and an international reference for successful public health policy.

VACCINE INVENTOR

In the commemorative block, the first stamp refers to the physician Edward Jenner, who developed the first vaccine, in 1796, inoculating the cowpox germ in a child, who was protected against the human disease. The story gave rise to the word vaccine, from the Latin term vaccinus, which means derived from the cow. The second stamp has illustrations that represent the different vaccines available in the PNI.

In the second row, the design draws attention to childhood vaccination, with images of the vaccination booklet for girls and boys and the immunization schedule for children. On the side, a family admiring the hands that prepare a syringe for vaccination, pointing out that immunization is everyone’s achievement.

In the last row, the stamp on the left illustrates immunization with a pistol similar to the one used in the smallpox eradication campaign and an elderly couple that refers to the population vaccinated in the past. Finally, the immunization print with the droplet against poliomyelitis and two young people benefited from the immunization campaigns.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷