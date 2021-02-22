The over 80 years old began to be vaccinated this Monday in the City with the 40 thousand doses of Covishield (from Oxford-Atrazeneca) that the Buenos Aires Government received from the national. Meanwhile, immunization advances health personnel, who receives Sputnik V.

Why the distribution of vaccines occurs this way. The answer is that it has to do with a logistics issue. That is, both vaccines have different demands for refrigeration. And also, Sputnik V came first and began to be applied among health personnel, so it would not be logical to change once the operation is already launched.

The Russian vaccine requires a cold of 20 degrees below zero. This situation is easy to solve in hospitals and health centers where it is applied. Doctors, nurses and employees are often vaccinated in their work environments.

Applying this vaccine to those over 80 would require a different logistical deployment, since people are vaccinated in 29 sports and cultural centers or public and private buildings in which refrigerators would have to be brought to maintain the cold chain at -20 °.

The Covishield vaccine requires a common cold of between 2 and 8 degrees, which is achieved with conventional refrigerators. The City received 40 thousand doses and this Monday began to apply them to 5,000 neighbors, of the 40 thousand who got their turn on Friday, after the website was fixed, which collapsed due to demand. Another 50 thousand are already registered. And they can continue adding on the Buenos Aires government website or at number 147.

There are another 17,000 older adults living in geriatric residences who also began to be vaccinated in mobile operations. From the Buenos Aires Government they advanced that if another batch of Covishield does not arrive before the immunization of this first group is completed, it could be completed with Sputnik or with the chinese Sinopharm vaccine, whose arrival was confirmed by the end of this week.

In the Buenos Aires government they explain that they know how many doses correspond to the City once the batches arrive, which is distributed by the national government according to the population of each jurisdiction.

In this way, the City received on December 29 a first shipment of 24,300 vaccines of component one of Sputnik V. They were used for health personnel, to whom the second component has already been applied.

On January 16, the Capital received another 15,000 doses of component one of Sputnik V and the same number of two. “We have already fully applied the first doses and the day after tomorrow we will start with the other part,” said Health Minister Fernán Quirós on Monday.

The arrival of the last batch of Sputnik V, on Friday the 12th of this month, included 39,000 more doses of the first component for health workers. “We have vaccinated so far 40% ”, said Quirós.

Of the 580,000 doses of Covishield, the City accounted for 40,000, which are the began to be applied this Monday among those over 80, included in stage 2 of the plan that the Buenos Aires government drew up.

The vaccine is produced at the Serum Institute of India (the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer) and was approved on an emergency basis by the Argentine government on Monday, February 8. By early March it is expected another similar lot the one who has already arrived, with which the city would another 40 thousand doses.

This vaccine is made up of a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as adenovirus) from chimpanzees, and it has been modified to look more like the coronavirus, without causing illness.

In addition, the Buenos Aires vaccination scheme could add the vaccine from the Chinese state laboratory Sinopharm. On Sunday, the health ministry released the authorization to use it and revealed that on Thursday a million doses would arrive in the country, which would be used to vaccinate 500 thousand people, since like the others, it requires two applications. In terms of logistics, like Covishield, it requires a cold of between 2 and 8 degrees.

The Chinese vaccine was authorized with a mechanism similar to that used with Sputnik V. Although there are still no publications on the phase 3 studies, the ANMAT, after a survey, gave the go-ahead for the Ministry of Health to approve its emergency use.

Furthermore, the Chinese state laboratory conducted phase 3 studies simultaneously in various parts of the world (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Serbia, Peru, Pakistan, Morocco) and in the Argentina.

Here, the tests were conducted on a control population of 3,008 volunteers who participated in a “randomized study” (they receive a random vaccine or placebo).

