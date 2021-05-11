When it seems that the vaccines and there is going to be a pothole, the news of the arrival of a new batch is known, which reactivates the delivery mechanism to the jurisdictions and keeps the immunization plan against the coronavirus active, both in the City and in the rest of the country . In the Capital, according to official data, there are about 45 thousand people to complete stage 3, which includes the over 60 years. And it’s still under evaluation what will be the next step.

In the stage 4 figure the strategic staff. It refers to members of the security forces and other street agents. And two months ago he joined the teachers, which were originally in stage 6. But it is not ruled out to advance at the same time with the stage 5, in which they are included older than 18 years with risk factors or previous illnesses.

.This group, according to the criteria of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, was expanded because those who are cancer patients were added; those with active tuberculosis; and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome. It already included other pathologies such as diabetes 1 and 2, obesity, cardiovascular, kidney and respiratory disease, as well as HIV, cirrhosis and other diseases that are published on the page of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

The decision that the Buenos Aires government will make it is still under evaluation. According to the sources consulted by Clarion, will depend on the arrival of more vaccines and could be defined in the next few hours, since as announced, a new flight of Aerolineas Argentinas that left this Tuesday morning will bring more doses of Sputnik V, although it is not yet clear how many will be or how much will be destined for the City.

It is known that the shift allocation process will be similar to the one used so far. That is, it will open a registration through the website of the Buenos Aires Government in which you will have to register and then choose one of the vaccinations available in the City.

With the doses received these days, the City expects to finish vaccinating older adults this week.

Until this Monday, some 685,000 porteños received first doses. According to official information, 1,200,000 people make up the six stages of the groups considered “target” for the first stage of vaccination: 45% is still missing.

The amount of adults between 18 and 59 years old included in the group with risk factors can be increased with the broadening of criteria made by the national government.

It is also under evaluation what will have to be presented to endorse the condition of risk group. If only an affidavit will suffice or if it will be necessary to add some kind of medical certification.

In the City they affirm that the decision, in addition to depending on the number of vaccines received in the coming days, will have to do with “technical issues” related to convenience and the possibility of advancing with two-stage immunization in parallel. .

The Buenos Aires plan differs from that of the Province of Buenos Aires, where until last week he had been immunized to 150 thousand children under 60 with risk factors.

The management of Axel Kicillof, moreover, allows the registration of the different groups at the same time and vaccinated in parallel older adults and people with risk factors.

In the City of Buenos Aires, on the other hand, the registers of a stage are opened once the previous one ends. For this reason, once the immunization of health personnel was advanced, among whom 183,775 first doses were applied and there are 138,950 who completed the scheme with the second component, it was passed to those over 80, then to +70 for later enable the shifts for +65 and +60 in two rounds.

