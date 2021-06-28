These days the City combines two decisive actions to mitigate and delay the possible impact of the arrival of the Delta variant of the coronavirus to the Buenos Aires territory: it hurries the second dose application of AstraZeneca in the population of older adults, even well before the established twelve weeks, and opens new schemes among the youngest (+40). With this same vaccine and also with Sinopharm. In addition, they evaluate if this week or the next they will enable registration for people under 40 years of age. Although there is no confirmation yet.

A new shipment of Sputnik V that will allow progress with the application of second dose among people who are serving the 12-week interval arranged. As confirmed to Clarion from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, they are something more than 60 thousand who are in that time range. Most were received by Sputnik V and many of them they are over 70 years old.

What is known so far about the flights to Russia? The first took off at dawn on Monday and will be back on Tuesday with 350,000 second doses of Sputnik V (in addition to 500,000 first doses). In other words, these vaccines would arrive in the City on Thursday. According to the preliminary calculations of the Buenos Aires government, they would receive 22,000 doses of the second component and 35,000 of the first. There is a second flight that would arrive on Thursday, but only with first doses.

There is a third announcement about a lot that would arrive during the weekend; it is expected to arrive with a greater number of second components (could be 600,000). If this amount is confirmed, it would allow the City to complete the more than 60 thousand people who meet the deadline before next week.

Vaccination in the City. They await the arrival of the second component of Sputnik V to complete the vaccination of some 60 thousand porteños among whom the term of twelve weeks is fulfilled. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Meanwhile, it would also facilitate the opening of schemes among those over 40; in fact this weekend they were awarded thousands of shifts for these next few days. The local Health Ministry estimates that vaccination remains pending about 30 thousand residents of +40.

In these hours the Buenos Aires government analyzes the opening of the registration for those who have between 35 and 39 years, but still without details on when he will summon them.

On the other hand, with the availability of AstraZeneca doses, the City made progress in the application of second doses, especially in those over 60 years of age; since last week they have been summoned to complete the scheme. “There are 67,200 doses that are being allocated to these age groups. We have even been able to lower the interval, since some neighbors are being vaccinated before reaching twelve weeks. The idea is to move forward to mitigate the impact of the Delta variant; once it circulates as a community, it may find as many neighbors as possible already inoculated, “they explained from the City.

Last week, the public health body in England (Public Health England) published a study that showed a 92% effectiveness against hospitalization among those who had the second doses applied. In addition, it showed a 64% effective against symptomatic disease (74% against the Alpha variant, the one that circulated mainly in the population of Great Britain until the appearance of the variant of Indian origin). The study was conducted on 14,019 positive coronavirus cases identified with the Delta variant, between April 12 and June 4.

Between Friday and Sunday, more than one million AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive in the country; They are those that were produced in Argentina and that were packaged in the United States.

On Thursday of last week the City registered a record in the application of vaccines: 34,227 doses. Of these, 24,689 were applied to the population between 40 and 59 years old. On Friday there were 30,819 (9,731 in this same population); and on Saturday 18,820 in this age range, out of a total of 20,960. On Sunday, almost all vaccines covered with first doses those over 40 (14,287 of 14,572 doses).

Until this Monday, the Capital applied 1,345,361 first doses and 377,753 seconds. In total, 1,753,612 arrived. vaccines.

Vaccination in the provinces

In the province of Buenos Aires this weekend a young population with no previous illnesses or comorbidities was also vaccinated. For example, in Avellaneda 30-year-old neighbors were summoned. Even in Berazategui, neighbors aged 18 and 21 received shifts for the next few days. Since the beginning of the month, the provincial government summoned the Buenos Aires residents to come to the vaccinations, without shifts. The requirement is to meet the minimum age and present with ID; this weekend the call was for those over 50.

In several provinces vaccination began to escalate towards the younger population. For example, in La Pampa and Neuquén they are vaccinating older than 35 years without comorbidities; in Tierra del Fuego, people over 40; in Entre Ríos +30.

SC